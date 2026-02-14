1 dead, 4 injured in Ardmore Valero refinery fire

A fire at the Valero refinery in Ardmore, Oklahoma, 100 miles south of Oklahoma City, on Monday night, has now claimed the life of one worker.

Jesse Biscamp was among five others sent to the hospital after the fire. He later died.

Now, one of the injured workers plans to pursue legal action against the company, alleging possible safety violations. Ryan Zehl, an attorney with the Houston-based firm Zehl & Associates, said his client was hurt while trying to rescue coworkers from the flames.

“It is chaotic. It’s scary. Your life is on the line,” Zehl said, describing his client’s experience during the fire. “I have not been in combat, but the closest thing that comes to mind is, you know, like a war zone.”

At least four other workers remain hospitalized, including Cesar and Max Silva, who, according to their families’ GoFundMe pages, suffered second- and third-degree burns.

An official cause of the fire has not yet been determined. Valero said in a statement to media outlets that the safety of its employees is its top priority and that it is cooperating with state and local agencies investigating the incident.

