US Fire Pump expands

In 2014, US Fire Pump President and CEO Chris Ferrara saw a glaring need for the petrochemical industry to have exceptional equipment adapted specifically for its needs.

In addition, Ferrara saw a need for supplemental emergency response teams to aid in larger-than-usual fires, something that many customers had requested. Using his more than four decades of knowledge in manufacturing and decades of fire service experience, as well as being the owner of one of the largest fire apparatus manufacturers, Ferrara was uniquely positioned to answer that request from customers. Marrying his experiences together, he created what is now US Fire Pump, the premier manufacturer of fire equipment and the world's largest emergency response organization. Ferrara's vision to provide innovative equipment and firefighting methods has taken the world by storm.

Already having satellite offices in Texas and manufacturing in Louisiana, Ferrara carried on his vision for continual growth and progress by constructing a new world-class manufacturing facility in Holden, Louisiana, in 2020. These facilities are not only home to state-of-the-art manufacturing equipment, but also to large testing and training facilities and the largest fleet of emergency response and fire rental equipment globally. Since the Holden facility was constructed, many pieces of custom-designed and built fire equipment have been delivered from the facility to customers across several continents.

Being growth-minded, Ferrara knew that creating a strong regional and global presence to better serve the industry would need to be a top priority. Ferrara said, "Our locations in Holden and Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and Vidor, Texas; as well as our additional firefighting foam storage facilities in Green Bay, Wisconsin; Rancho Cucamonga, California; and Spain ensure we are able to serve our customers strategically. As you can see, from locations across the Gulf South, we have a heavy presence in the region due to the sheer amount of industrial facilities concentrated in the area. To enhance our already robust coverage across the region, I'm excited to announce we are opening a brand-new facility on I-10 in Mont Belvieu, Texas. The new facility will be a hub in the region for the warranty, repair, service and dispatch of rental and emergency response equipment." The opening of this new facility, as Ferrara stated, "is paramount in achieving the success of US Fire Pump and allows for continued growth and success in the industry."

The new Texas facility is located at 11331 I-10 East in Mont Belvieu, Texas 77523. There is an open house scheduled for March 22, from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Join us then for an industry expert-led foam seminar, plus an equipment showcase, food, refreshments and many prizes.

US Fire Pump engineers and manufactures a full line of fire equipment in its Holden, Louisiana, facility. Custom-built options are available.

