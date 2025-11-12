Zachry Group selected for FEED scope on world’s largest low-carbon blue methanol project

Zachry Group has been awarded the Front-End Engineering Design (FEED) scope for the Lake Charles Methanol II Project, a groundbreaking initiative that will establish the world’s largest low-carbon “blue” methanol facility and rank as the fifth-largest methanol plant globally.

Located in Lake Charles, Louisiana, the plant is designed to capture approximately one million metric tons of CO₂ annually, setting a new standard in sustainable methanol production and contributing significantly to industrial decarbonization efforts.

The FEED phase, currently underway, will define the technical and economic foundations of the project and support its progression toward a Final Investment Decision (FID), which is anticipated in the second quarter of 2026.

“We’re honored to partner with Lake Charles Methanol II on this transformative project,” said John Zachry, Chairman and CEO of Zachry Group. “This award reinforces our leadership in executing technically advanced, low-carbon solutions at scale. Together, we’re setting the standard for sustainability in industrial development.”

Zachry Group’s selection for the FEED scope reflects its proven expertise in delivering complex, first-of-a-kind energy infrastructure. With a legacy of innovation and a deep commitment to safety and sustainability, Zachry is uniquely positioned to help customers navigate the energy transition and meet evolving regulatory and environmental expectations.