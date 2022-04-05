Zachry Group's JV awarded FEED and EPC bid agreement contract for Cameron LNG expansion

JZJV, a joint venture between Zachry Group and Houston-based JGC America Inc,. has been awarded a Front End Engineering Design (FEED) and Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) bid agreement contract for an expansion project to the Cameron LNG facility in Cameron Parish, Louisiana.

JZJV will be responsible for the FEED design work, followed by a submission of an EPC proposal.

The Cameron LNG facility is located on the Calcasieu ship channel. The existing facility contains three liquefaction trains and associated support facilities, with capacity to produce approximately 12 million tons per annum of LNG for export. This expansion project is focused on enlarging production capacity by adding a fourth train and associated facilities.