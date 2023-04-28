Young company breaks into specialty welding scene, aims for the top

With refineries and chemical plants constantly breaking ground around the U.S., it's important to ensure each facility is up and running in minimal time.

Founded in 2021, Self Made Welding Services LLC (SMW) approaches the specialty welding industry with the aim of becoming a top contender in the field. This can only happen if the contractor sends a team capable of understanding the task presented, has the knowledge needed to complete the task safely and has the desire to be proud and work hard.

CEO Shane Ervin has been in the welding industry since 1991. At that time, he worked side by side "with some of the hardest working men and women in the industry," he said. As Ervin moved his way up the company ladder, going from pipefitter to project manager, he noticed changes in the workforce and the welding business — specifically that quality started to wane. He began constructing a team of men and women who shared the same work ethic that he possessed and was used to from his peers. Ervin started to take the steps needed to create a new contracting company by combining old school ethic and new school safety procedures, and SMW was founded.

SMW takes pride in employing men and women who understand the importance of teamwork. The team is Self Made Welding Service's most valuable asset, and their well-being is Ervin's highest priority. The company's goal is to obtain a relationship with clients that will survive for decades to come. To ensure this, clients receive a guarantee from the team: it will work hard because it's not afraid of demanding work, and it will always go the extra mile to guarantee success in meeting the needs of each and every contract it is presented.

Recently, SMW was hired to perform routine maintenance work in Rock Springs, Wyo., for agribusiness Simplot. As the crew was finishing the work, Simplot had a problem in another part of its facility. SMW was moved over to do emergency work on a damaged granulator line. The team quickly resolved the issue, which shortened the downtime by days. The plant contact was extremely pleased and made a special gesture of gratitude via email, thanking the team for the up-to-date and face-to-face communication, knowledge and quality of work, and "top tier" safety performance. It was also noted that the men selected for supervision on that project showed superb professionalism and outstanding leadership which resulted in a level of teamwork that "all companies dream to have."

All the positive traits expressed with gratitude by this client led SMW to become a preferred vendor at that facility, and a return trip to the facility is planned for the near future. Additionally, the welding company recently met with new clientele in Texas and plans to begin work with key players in the ethanol industry.

When a company is confronted with an issue, SMW has a qualified team to perform solid, trustworthy results to get a unit back up and running; and as it proclaims, "all within budget and in less time than our competitors." It continually reviews all safety updates and requires employees to complete any necessary training. Safety is one of the company's top priorities, because each team member is more than a name on a timesheet — at Self Made Welding, they are family.

After only recently entering the scene, SMW aims to be among the best, firmly grounding itself to the mantra "We make it happen. One shift at a time. Anything. Anywhere. Anytime. Nationwide."

For more information, visit selfmadewelding.com, email smw@selfmadewelding.com or call (769) 299-8711.