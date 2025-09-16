Woodside Energy breaks ground on $17 billion LNG project in Sulphur, Louisiana

Woodside Energy broke ground on Louisiana’s $17.5 billion liquefied natural gas project in Sulphur, marking the largest foreign investment in the state’s history.

The massive project, located near Lake Charles in Calcasieu Parish, is expected to bring billions in economic impact to the Gulf Coast and create thousands of jobs, with the facility permitted for a total capacity of 27.6 million tons per annum.

Leaders of the community and state and federal governments attended the groundbreaking ceremony, including Governor Jeff Landry.

“Everywhere around the globe, they’re looking to the United States because we can export stability, and if you think you’re not going to need LNG, think about what the world needs over the next ten years, we have to double the amount of electrical generation capacity,” said Landry.

