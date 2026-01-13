Wood secures EPCM contract for world’s first full-scale iron nitride magnet plant

Wood, a global leader in consulting and engineering, has secured the engineering, procurement and construction management (EPCM) contract for Niron Magnetics’ Plant 1 in Sartell, Minnesota, the world's first full-scale Iron Nitride permanent magnet facility.

This groundbreaking plant will manufacture 1,500 tons of Iron Nitride permanent magnets annually once fully operational in 2027, creating a resilient US supply chain for the magnets used in critical industries including automotive, defense systems, industrial motors, and consumer electronics.

Unlike traditional magnets that rely on rare earth materials and intensive mining, Niron Magnetics’ technology starts with iron and nitrogen- two abundant, easily sourced materials - to deliver magnets made with a fully-domestic supply chain and sustainable manufacturing processes.

John Day, President of Projects Western Hemisphere at Wood, commented: “The Sartell Plant 1 project is a game-changer for sustainable magnet production at scale.”

“Having delivered the initial design, we’re now taking this project from concept to execution. Leveraging our EPCM expertise and first-of-a-kind scale-up experience, we’re enabling Niron Magnetics to deliver a high-production facility that reduces reliance on rare earths, helps power the future of sustainable energy and mobility, and creates a resilient supply chain for the U.S. economy.”

Wood’s scope will be delivered by a team of over 80 engineering and project delivery specialists based in the U.S.