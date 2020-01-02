Why construction is roaring into 2020

× Expand Thanks in part to technology, construction has grown by leaps and bounds in the past 100 years.

When you hear the "Roaring Twenties," what comes to mind? I think of ritzy parties, black ties and flappers, and champagne flowing freely. I think of the New York City skyline rising from the ground and gritty construction workers carelessly eating lunch on a beam atop a skyscraper.

As we head toward our own "Roaring Twenties," New York's skyline is still very much shaped by the efforts of those workers who performed without the benefits of modern technology or our focus on safety. We in the construction industry are equipped with much more powerful tools and technology than our counterparts 100 years ago. Advancements in technology have increased safety, competitiveness and profit, while also bettering our companies' workforce, bottom line and longevity.

Approximately 70 percent of construction companies today believe those who do not adopt digital ways of working will go out of business, according to Visual Capitalist. Technology is no longer a competitive advantage for early adopters, but rather an operational necessity for our entire industry.

Craft professionals are safer today than they were stepping into 1920. This is a direct result of a more engaged contractor leadership and contractors choosing to implement safety processes and utilize technology to meet or exceed safety goals. Wearable devices like health bands can measure and report workers' biometrics, and safety badges can alert workers when they enter a dangerous area. Predictive analytics can identify what can put a craft professional at risk by looking at workplace environments, equipment, materials and practices. Mobile forms and scannable QR codes help determine the root cause of incidents and allow safety violations to be reported in real time. These are just a few of the technologies that can capture and address safety concerns, reduce jobsite injuries, save lives and send workers home safely at the end of the day.

Construction companies are more competitive and profitable today because of technology. Advancements in technologies such as AI, augmented and virtual reality, 3-D printing, robotics and Building Information Modeling (BIM) software are cutting costs, improving build quality, streamlining processes, speeding project completion times, growing design innovation and scale, and creating energy efficiencies. AI enables projects to be assembled off-site through modular construction, speeds up design delivery, creates a better design through laser scanning, produces optimal solutions for future projects, and devises better plans for the distribution of labor and machinery across jobs.

Our industry is roaring into 2020, thanks in part to the benefits and advancements made by technology. As we step into a new year and decade, one of my resolutions is to continue to embrace the power and potential of technology, and I'd encourage you and your colleagues to do the same. Evidence shows that the more support technology has at the top of an organization, the greater the probability of a successful implementation of the tool throughout the organization. Prioritize your investment in technology in a way that caters to your company and customers' unique needs.

