Turner Construction selected as a contractor for the $10 billion Meta data center in Indiana

Turner Construction Company has been selected by Meta as one of the contractors for a $10 billion data center campus in Lebanon, Indiana, 28 miles northwest of Indianapolis.

The project has broken ground, marking a significant milestone in Meta’s continued expansion of advanced digital infrastructure.

The state-of-the-art campus will span approximately four million square feet and will deliver 1 gigawatt (GW) of capacity to support Meta’s core business as well as artificial intelligence. As AI advances and demand for high-performance computing continues to grow, gigawatt-scale campuses like this one will play a critical role in supporting next-generation digital infrastructure.

As reported to BIC Magazine, at peak construction, the project is expected to support more than 4,000 construction jobs. Once operational, the campus will create approximately 300 operational jobs, representing a significant long-term investment in the Lebanon community and the State of Indiana.

Meta will pay the full cost for energy used by the data center to ensure residents aren’t negatively impacted. In alignment with Meta’s energy and sustainability commitments, 100% of the facility’s energy use will be matched with clean and renewable energy. The data center will be built to achieve LEED Gold certification and will utilize a water-efficient, closed-loop liquid cooling system that recirculates water.

“The scale of the Lebanon Data Center reflects the growing demand for high-performance infrastructure,” said Ben Kaplan, Managing Director, Turner Construction Company. “We look forward to working alongside Meta and applying our integrated services and deep mission-critical experience to deliver this data center safely, sustainably, and efficiently while supporting the long-term growth of the Lebanon community.

Once complete, the Lebanon Data Center will stand as one of the largest infrastructure investments in Indiana’s history, reinforcing the state’s role as a hub for advanced technology and digital innovation.