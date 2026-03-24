TSEA Energy invests $25 million in U.S. manufacturing facility to support grid modernization

As U.S. utilities face growing pressure to modernize aging grid infrastructure and meet rising electricity demand, TSEA Energy announced a $25 million investment in a new voltage regulator manufacturing facility in Eden, North Carolina, marking its first industrial operation in the United States.

Here are three key points for the Eden facility project:

Significant U.S. Expansion: TSEA Energy is investing $25 million to open its first U.S. industrial operation in Eden, North Carolina. The facility will focus on manufacturing single-phase step voltage regulators to strengthen the domestic supply chain and increase product availability for U.S. utilities.

TSEA Energy is investing $25 million to open its first U.S. industrial operation in Eden, North Carolina. The facility will focus on manufacturing single-phase step voltage regulators to strengthen the domestic supply chain and increase product availability for U.S. utilities. Economic Impact for North Carolina: The project is expected to create approximately 160 jobs in Rockingham County across engineering, manufacturing, and administration. Operations are scheduled to begin ramping up in the fourth quarter of 2026.

The project is expected to create approximately 160 jobs in Rockingham County across engineering, manufacturing, and administration. Operations are scheduled to begin ramping up in the fourth quarter of 2026. Supporting Grid Modernization: The facility aims to address the challenges of aging infrastructure and rising electricity demand. By producing advanced voltage regulators locally, TSEA will help utilities manage complex power flows caused by the integration of solar energy, battery storage, and electric vehicles.

The project is expected to create approximately 160 jobs in Rockingham County, with manufacturing operations scheduled to begin ramp-up in the fourth quarter of 2026.

The Eden facility will produce single-phase step voltage regulators for the U.S. market, bringing TSEA closer to key customers, increasing product availability, and strengthening the domestic supply chain for critical energy infrastructure.

"This investment represents an important milestone in our international expansion and reinforces our long-term commitment to the U.S. market," said Beto Reynaldo, Chief Executive Officer of TSEA. "Establishing a local manufacturing presence allows us to better serve our customers' needs while contributing to the modernization of the U.S. grid."

North Carolina Governor Josh Stein highlighted the significance of the project for the state's economy and energy infrastructure.

"I am delighted to welcome TSEA Energy to North Carolina and Rockingham County," said Governor Stein. "Our highly skilled workforce, business-friendly environment, and convenient East Coast location will help them modernize the electrical grid as utilities meet the growing energy demand in our state and our nation."

Voltage regulators, devices that maintain stable voltage levels in electricity distribution networks, play a critical role in ensuring power quality and system reliability. As utilities integrate distributed energy resources such as solar and battery storage, electric vehicles, and other forms of electrification, voltage regulation is becoming increasingly important to manage more dynamic and complex power flows.

The new facility will expand the domestic supply of these devices, supporting utilities as they modernize aging infrastructure, improve power quality, and enhance service reliability.

The U.S. distribution grid, spanning millions of miles of power lines and serving more than 150 million customers, is under increasing pressure from aging infrastructure and rising demand, as highlighted by the U.S. Department of Energy. At the same time, electricity is increasingly generated closer to where it is consumed, creating more complex, two-way power flows across the system.

Step voltage regulators help address these challenges by automatically adjusting voltage along distribution lines, keeping it within safe limits for homes and businesses. This enables utilities to improve reliability, support grid expansion, and make more efficient use of existing infrastructure.

"Utilities are making significant investments to modernize their infrastructure while integrating new forms of generation and demand," said Maurício Machado, COO of TSEA's Voltage Regulator Business Unit. "This investment strengthens our ability to support U.S. customers more efficiently and reinforces our role in advancing a more reliable and resilient energy system."

The Eden facility will manufacture voltage regulators rated up to 1100A nominal current and 36.2 kV nominal voltage with advanced electronic controls, including modern communication protocols and cybersecurity features.

TSEA's voltage regulation solutions are designed by experienced engineering teams with decades of expertise in power distribution equipment. The company currently manufactures in Brazil and serves more than 40 utilities in the United States.

With the addition of the Eden facility, TSEA expects to at least double its global manufacturing capacity and further strengthen its role in the international power equipment supply chain.

Located near the North Carolina–Virginia border, the Eden facility is expected to draw from a strong regional workforce, supporting the growth of the energy sector.

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The project will create approximately 160 jobs across manufacturing, engineering, technical operations and plant administration, contributing to the region's industrial growth and workforce development.

The facility will primarily serve utilities, electric cooperatives and municipal distribution companies across the United States, supporting efforts to replace aging infrastructure, integrate new energy resources and improve service reliability.