The fluid dynamic of building on water

Anyone who has worked in or around construction can attest it is a fluid environment. Even with planning and scheduling, unanticipated factors will inevitably dictate a modification of plans, whether a major vendor has an issue with their material supply chain, there is an unforeseen underground obstruction in the middle of a foundation unit or a crucial team member comes down with the flu the week of a major project milestone push. The list of potential issues can seem endless.

Add in the fluid dynamic of working on or over the water, and the prospective issues multiply substantially. From tidal forces, wakes thrown by passing vessels, and the complex logistics of getting a 100- ton structural element to the site, to something as seemingly trivial as getting crews to and from work barges or planning crane picks around tide levels, all factors must be accounted for. These unique challenges require a similarly unique skillset for a project to be successful.

McCarthy takes pride in its proven record of not only overcoming these situations but thriving in them. Since 1864, the company has focused on building facilities that drive the greatest value for customers and communities. With a history of delivering complex projects at the highest level of safety and quality, McCarthy is firmly committed to helping clients and partners achieve their strategic goals. In the office or field, McCarthy approaches its daily tasks with these core values: Genuine; We, Not I; and All In. The results of this mindset and experience can be seen in the projects and relationships McCarthy has built with clients.

McCarthy has had a continuous work program with Port Houston for over 11 years throughout the Houston Ship Channel. Deliverables for Port Houston have consisted of new ship docks, wharf rehabilitations and container yards, among others.

McCarthy has completed numerous projects for LBC Houston, such as Ship Dock 4 in 2016, and is currently building Ship Dock 5. The scope of these projects included demolition, construction of new bulkhead along the Bayport Ship Channel, mechanical dredging, ship dock structure, and installation of the associated mooring and breasting dolphins.

After 10 years of working with Port Freeport, McCarthy was recently awarded the contract for the Velasco Container Terminal. This terminal, which includes Berth 8, will be a berth extension of over 925 feet of bulkhead and dock and will accommodate post-Panamax gantry cranes. The berth will be dredged to 51 feet, allowing for the larger container vessels transiting the Panama Canal expansion to dock.

Phyllis Saathoff, Port Freeport executive director and CEO, said, "Port Freeport has seen a significant increase in vessel traffic and commercial activity over the past several years. Adding berth capacity to Port Freeport's infrastructure is an important step to continue to expand business opportunities at Port Freeport."

It is an exciting time to be in the marine and industrial construction industry. The dynamic economy of the Texas Gulf Coast allows for an unprecedented era of opportunity. With over 155 years of experience building some of the most challenging and complex projects in the country, McCarthy strives to become the No. 1 choice for port and marine terminal construction.

For more information, visit www.mccarthy.com or call (832) 694-6100.