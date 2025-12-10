Texas leads bold push to build “The Gate”

The Gulf Coast Protection District (GCPD), in partnership with the Texas General Land Office (GLO), is proud to announce the approval of two engineering design contracts that will advance the largest coastal protection effort in U.S. history—Coastal Texas Project.

These contracts mark a significant milestone in moving this historic federal initiative toward construction.

“Everything is bigger in Texas – including the Coastal Texas Project, which is the largest coastal resiliency undertaking in U.S. Army Corps of Engineers history that will feature the largest barrier gate system in the world. We can no longer wait to implement this long-term resiliency strategy, aimed at safeguarding the largest port and petrochemical complex in the nation,” said GLO Commissioner, Dawn Buckingham, M.D. “The State of Texas has appropriated nearly $1 billion to Gulf Coast Protection District to advance projects offering multiple lines of defense to reduce the risk of coastal storm surges. With President Trump leading the way, I am confident our federal leaders will follow suit and fully fund the Coastal Texas Project, ensuring our national assets are protected from the threat of devastating storms.”

Jacobs has been awarded the engineering design of The Gate (Bolivar Roads Gate System), located along a two-mile-wide waterway between Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula. While HDR has been awarded engineering design of Beaches and Dunes (Bolivar and West Galveston Beach and Dune System), a natural feature designed to strengthen coastal barriers along the Bolivar Peninsula and West Galveston Island.

The Galveston Bay Barrier System, also known locally as the “Ike Dike,” is the largest element of the broader Coastal Texas Project, accounting for 85 percent of the $35 billion authorized cost. “The Gate,” a historic federal initiative that will serve as the largest flood gate system in the world, and the Beaches and Dunes features are the first two components of the Galveston Bay Barrier System to move into design.

“These contracts are important because they move two major features of the Coastal Texas Project into design. I am proud to work with incredible leaders like Commissioner Buckingham and President Trump’s administration in Washington to progress this project. Once designed, we can finally realize the full magnitude of these ideas and further engage local communities with details, not concepts,” said Coalter Baker, Executive Director, Gulf Coast Protection District.