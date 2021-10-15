TechnipFMC acquires Magma Global, accelerates pipe technologies

TechnipFMC announced that it has completed the acquisition of the outstanding shares of Magma Global, a provider of composite pipe technology to support the energy transition.

TechnipFMC originally acquired an interest in Magma in 2018, combining its history in flexible pipe technology with Magma’s advanced composite capabilities to develop a disruptive composite pipe solution for the traditional and new energy industries.

Magma technology enables the manufacture of Thermoplastic Composite Pipe (TCP) using Polyether Ether Ketone (PEEK) polymer, which is highly resistant to corrosive compounds, such as CO 2 . When combined with TechnipFMC’s flexible pipe technology, this forms a Hybrid Flexible Pipe (HFP) that will be deployed in the Brazilian pre-salt fields, the companies said in a news release.

Manufactured by a fully automated robotic system, PEEK TCP will also be a critical enabler for both the carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCUS) and hydrogen transportation markets, and particularly in offshore applications, the companies added.

“Magma and TechnipFMC bring together decades of combined knowledge regarding the development and installation of composite and flexible pipe," said Jonathan Landes, president, Subsea at TechnipFMC.

"The combination of TechnipFMC’s experience delivering complex integrated engineering, procurement, construction and installation projects offshore with Magma’s leading position in composite technologies confirms our commitment to solving the industry’s greatest challenges, while upholding our commitments to sustainability,” Landes added.

Justin Rounce, vice president and chief technology officer at TechnipFMC, said this technology will also be a key enabler for offshore energy transition developments, such as transportation of green hydrogen, as pioneered by TechnipFMC’s Deep Purple offshore energy system, and transportation of CO 2 utilizing an integrated carbon transportation and storage solution.

“Joining TechnipFMC is the natural step on our journey to maximize the commercialization of our technology," said Martin Jones, CEO at Magma. "We are immensely proud of the PEEK TCP technology and advanced manufacturing system we have developed. Working together with TechnipFMC, we look forward to delivering innovative and disruptive solutions for both subsea risers and flowlines and CCUS applications.”