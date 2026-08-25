SpaceX to build Starship rocket complex in Louisiana

SpaceX plans to build a Starship launch site in southern Louisiana in a deal announced with the state's governor, aiming to start construction of its fourth spaceport in 2027, the company said.

The 125,000-acre site, named Starbase, Louisiana, will expand the company's Starship launch operations beyond South Texas, and is designed to support "thousands of Starship flights a year," the company said.

SpaceX announced the plans near the proposed site in Vermilion Parish, 106 miles west of Baton Rouge, at an elaborate event featuring Governor Jeff Landry and other senior state officials.

The coastal marshland, more than eight times the size of Manhattan, will be a "self-sustaining spaceport" with "propellant production, power generation, deep-water shipping capabilities, vehicle processing facilities, and an airport," SpaceX added.

Landry called the deal an "inflection point" for Louisiana. "This project means more than just steel, technology, and capital. It represents jobs for our families. It represents momentum for our communities, and it represents protection for our coast."

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SpaceX has for years launched rockets from Cape Canaveral, Florida, Vandenberg Space Force Base in California and Starbase, the company town in South Texas that has been home to its Starship development and test-launch operations.