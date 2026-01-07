Texas gaining 600 MWh battery project with Navboot Holdco, LLC

SolarMax Technology, Inc., an integrated solar energy company, announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, SolarMax Renewable Energy Provider, Inc., has entered into an engineering, procurement and construction agreement with Navboot Holdco, LLC for a new utility-scale battery storage project in Corpus Christi, Texas.

Under the agreement, SolarMax will deliver full-scope EPC services, including design, engineering, procurement, installation, construction, testing, startup, and commissioning for a 600 megawatt-hour (MWh) battery energy storage system (BESS) and its associated high-voltage interconnection infrastructure.

"This latest EPC award represents a transformational milestone for SolarMax and underscores the acceleration of our utility-scale project portfolio," said David Hsu, CEO of SolarMax. "In less than a year, we have progressed from entering the Texas market to securing three additional large-scale battery storage contracts, demonstrating our ability to compete at the highest levels of the U.S. energy infrastructure market."

The BESS project is designed to support grid stability and energy affordability in Texas by enabling the storage of renewable electricity for use during periods of peak demand. This installation, when completed, should contribute to the region's broader clean energy strategy with a view to playing a role in maintaining grid reliability.

"Projects of this scale are central to our long-term growth strategy," Hsu added. "This 600 MWh system not only expands our contracted backlog materially, but also reinforces our positioning as a trusted EPC partner in delivering critical infrastructure to support grid stability, energy affordability, and long-term shareholder value."