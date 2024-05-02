Site preparation is the foundation of construction

Proper site preparation is a crucial step in any construction project as it sets the stage for the successful execution of the entire endeavor.

This process involves a series of essential tasks and considerations that ensure the site is ready for construction and that potential issues are identified and addressed early.

DIFFCO Industrial Services has a long-standing history in the petrochemical and refining markets. Over the past 14 years, we have safely delivered over 90 projects in some of the largest facilities on the Houston Ship Channel. Our ability to effectively execute sitework, underground utilities and concrete under one contract provides convenience and predictability for our clients on any size project.

Our ability to effectively execute sitework, underground utilities and concrete under one contract provides convenience and predictability for our clients on any size project.

We have extensive sitework experience and over 140 pieces of company owned equipment. Our process starts with our in-house survey department, reviewing drawings and computer aided design and drafting files relative to the scope of work for that project. During the review and calculation process, dimensional errors, deviations or clarifications will be passed on to the project manager for RFI generation.

After the point calculation and or surface models have been created, they are downloaded to the appropriate devices, such as data collector/dozer, for field use. Drawings with point numbers will be plotted for the use of our field engineers, depicting the necessary points of layout for each project. This critical process provides important early information sets the project up for success and provides immediate attention to potential problem areas. Our dirt crews then go to work, employing our detailed work plan for activities such as clearing/grubbing and cut/fill.

DIFFCO provides the installation of drainage and utilities. We have installed numerous storm sewer systems on all types of projects and connected utilities for multiple types of developments across Texas. We also have an extensive knowledge of drainage and detention requirements, providing the foundational understanding for the installation of all types of underground detention systems. Additionally, we carry an MPL for all necessary code required installations.

DIFFCO’s concrete capabilities span across multiple types of projects. Whether your need is as simple as a new utility pad or as complex as a process foundation, we have the craft and experience to get it done safely and efficiently. We understand high consequence projects and have the processes and infrastructure required to support these types of projects. Our project teams are well versed in all phases of construction management including areas such as quality, project management, project controls and safety.

We work hands-on, as stated in our mission: "Delivering Value in Industrial Construction." And our direct involvement shows our commitment to offering top-notch services and value to our clients in the industry.

For more information, visit diffcoindustrial.com.