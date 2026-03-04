Shintech Louisiana announces $3.4B expansion

Shintech Louisiana, LLC announced a $3.4 billion investment to bolster its manufacturing capabilities in the state.

The project is expected to create more than 800 new job opportunities in the Capital Region.

The expansion will introduce advanced, lower-emissions manufacturing technology, strengthening Louisiana’s role in global PVC production.

Construction will occur in phases, with the first phase expected to be completed in 2030.

The project includes construction of a second ethylene unit and a fourth chlor-alkali and vinyl chloride monomer unit at the company’s existing Iberville Parish facility, marking the next phase of the company’s long-term growth in Louisiana.

The company is expected to create 163 direct new jobs with an average annual salary of $117,329, which is 42% above the average Iberville Parish wage, while retaining 725 current positions. Louisiana Economic Development estimates the project will result in an additional 655 indirect new jobs, for a total of 818 potential new job opportunities in the Capital Region.

“From energy to advanced manufacturing, Louisiana powers the industries that sustain America’s economy,” Governor Jeff Landry said. “Shintech’s decision to make a $3.4 billion reinvestment after 25 years in our state speaks volumes. This expansion strengthens one of the world’s leading process industries hubs and reinforces Louisiana’s role as a global industrial powerhouse.”

Shintech began operations in Louisiana in 2000 and has continued to upgrade and expand its facilities to meet global demand for PVC and related products. This expansion will strengthen the company’s competitive position by deploying state-of-the-art technologies designed to reduce environmental emissions per pound of PVC and caustic soda produced.

“We are pleased to announce our continued growth and investment in Louisiana,” President of Shintech Inc. Yasuhiko Saitoh said. “This investment aligns with Shintech’s strategy to ensure reliable and cost-effective supply of key feedstocks for our business. We are extremely grateful to Louisiana’s state and parish officials and to our neighbors whose strong support and understanding has been integral to Shintech’s growth and success in Louisiana.”

Shintech has a proven 25-year track record of continued investment and growth in Louisiana, including seven major projects totaling $9.0 billion that have created 725 direct jobs and 940 nested contractor jobs. Shintech’s Louisiana operations have supported more than 3,000 regionally induced jobs and thousands of construction jobs. Shintech is also the top exporter in containerized volume through the Port of New Orleans.

“Shintech’s twenty-one years of investment in Iberville Parish has created economic development in our communities through direct company and contract jobs which support local businesses,” Vice President of Manufacturing for Shintech Danny Cedotal said. “This new project will strengthen our competitive position by deploying best-in-class technologies and continue to drive local investment for many years to come.”

“During our two decades in Iberville Parish, the company has become the largest taxpayer and leading contributor to parish funding for infrastructure, education, law enforcement and other parish services. We are grateful for the support of neighbors and our community, and we work every day to uphold our commitment to live locally, hire locally and buy locally. We will continue to operate safely, listen to community concerns, share information and be a responsible neighbor.”added Cedotal.

The project is expected to generate thousands of construction jobs and approximately 100 new nested contractor positions. Over the past two decades in the region, Shintech has demonstrated a strong commitment to local hiring. Of the company’s current technicians — its largest employee group — 68% reside in Iberville and West Baton Rouge parishes, and 57% of Shintech Louisiana’s total employees live in those two parishes. The expansion will continue to utilize the company’s established employee training program to identify and prepare local residents and underemployed individuals in the region to meet hiring needs.

“Shintech’s continued investment reflects the confidence global manufacturers have in Louisiana’s people and performance,” LED Secretary Susan B. Bourgeois said. “As the world’s largest PVC producer, Shintech chose to grow in Iberville Parish because our infrastructure, supply chains and skilled workers deliver results at scale. This expansion strengthens regional suppliers and creates high-wage opportunities that will benefit Louisiana families for generations.”

The state’s continued ability to deliver dependable, large-scale power capacity gives global manufacturers confidence to invest for the long term. Entergy Louisiana played a critical role in ensuring that power solutions keep pace with Shintech’s accelerating industrial growth.

“Shintech’s expansion underscores the continued strength of Louisiana’s manufacturing sector and the importance of resilient, reliable energy infrastructure,” Entergy Louisiana President and CEO Phillip May said. “We are proud to support this significant investment in Iberville Parish by delivering the dependable power solutions that large-scale industrial customers require to grow and create opportunities for our communities. Projects like this demonstrate how strong collaboration between industry, utilities and state leadership drives long-term economic opportunity for all of Louisiana.”

Construction will be executed in phases, beginning with a second ethylene unit and additional chlor-alkali and vinyl chloride monomer production units. The first phase is expected to be completed in 2030.

“We’re delighted to celebrate this expansion alongside our partners in Iberville Parish,” President and CEO of the Greater Baton Rouge Economic Partnership Lori Melancon said. “This is Shintech’s fourth major announcement in the Capital Region since 2015, demonstrating the strength of our regional economy, infrastructure and workforce.”