Self-performing contractor embodies four-generations of expertise

Founded in 1939, this proven self-performing industrial construction company has been delivering exceptional services to the O&G industry for four generations.

Standard Constructors is unique in its field as a heavy civil industrial construction firm in the Gulf Coast region, and beyond — specializing in site development, civil construction, deep foundation and marine and railroad. Its consistent performance excellence and sheer will to overcome all challenges have contributed to its long tenure of organic growth.

Standard Constructors is an expert in all facets of site development, from site preparation to underground utilities, environmental remediation, roads, bridges, drainage canals, firewater systems, storm water, sewers and much more.

Helping to manage project budget, scope creep and critical timelines, Standard provides turnkey, heavy civil industrial solutions, performing all services with its own craftspeople as well as company-owned equipment, proven project management processes and industry-leading safety protocols. Its civil construction consists of concrete work, including structural foundations, water-holding structures, retaining walls, elevated decks, blast walls, paving, pump stations and more.

Standard’s deep foundation and marine services largely consist of pile driving, whether its concrete, timber, sheet piles or helical piles. It is the only company in the region that owns and operates its state-of-the-art piling equipment, allowing it to mobilize and begin working within hours, quietly and efficiently. It employs safe work practices to ensure a clean and healthy work environment and outperforming its competition by using hydraulic hammers. These hammers are much quieter for hearing protection, minimize vibration to sensitive operating equipment or structures and reduce the size of the crew required per piling rig.

With an extensive fleet of railroad equipment, Standard also has the capability to provide the total package of railroad services. Some of those services include demolition, new track, rehabilitation, upgrades, subgrade and drainage and sitework. Whether you have major greenfield and brownfield projects in mind, starting from site development to expansion, from deep below-grade work to utilities and infrastructure, from engineering and construction and on to building roads and railroad systems, Standard Constructors is able to turnkey any major civil project from the anchor bolts down, and beyond. "We thrive on technically challenging and difficult civil projects and are also one of very few in the industry who can turnkey an entire railroad system — and basically everything below rail, as well," said Bob Gulledge, president with Standard Constructors.

Practicing primarily in the petrochemical and refining sector, Standard Constructors has also been presented the industry’s most notable awards in its service to a roster of clients including industry’s major producers. Gulledge said, "It’s not what we say about ourselves that matters, it’s what the industry says." Standard Constructors has won several major awards over the years. Most recently, in November 2023, it was awarded the prestigious Construction Users Roundtable (CURT) Award for Construction Industry Safety Excellence. CURT is an association of leading corporations dedicated to promoting cost-effective construction methods.

ABC has bestowed several awards on the company, including the Eagle and Pyramid awards for Excellence in Construction®.

For more information, visit standardconstructors.com or call (713) 941-1232.