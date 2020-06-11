See your project’s big picture — clearer than ever before

The world is changing, and so are the tools, standards and framework by which projects are managed. Although the bulk of the world's economy has recently been put on pause, construction projects have been deemed essential work that can continue.

In today's rapidly evolving work environment, it's more important now than ever for teams to stay connected. With over 30 years of success leading digital transformation for refining, oil and gas, construction and other project-centric industries, InEight Inc.'s platform is designed to connect the right project team members with the right answers at the right time.

InEight's cloud-based project platform provides a connected, secure and reliable framework where team members can collaborate on all phases of a project's lifecycle in real time, regardless of location.

The InEight platform was built from the ground up to support capital projects, connect project teams and provide customers with better visibility at every level of their projects.

Using InEight solutions in the field

Before craft labor crews begin work for the day, a project engineer can build a daily plan listing people and equipment, as well as the activities they'll be doing. These daily plans aggregate to build a larger picture of the best construction path for the project, ensuring that dependencies on key materials and design deliverables are identified in advance and integrated into the project's execution strategy.

When crews arrive at the jobsite, they can easily see what tasks they are assigned for the day. Their immediate focus is now on safety and productivity, rather than on their uncertainty about how to prioritize tasks.

As work progresses, the foreman validates the plan on his or her mobile device. Any deviations from the plan can easily be recorded, along with daily notes and photos, which all become part of the record of what actually happened that day.

Crew hours can be summarized and fed directly to the payroll system, eliminating the need for on-site payroll clerks. Actual productivity can be gauged against both the budget and that day's plan, helping to drive more predictable and repeatable results.

Forecasts of each day's activities and final costs can be configured based on planned or actual productivity. As data rolls in from each activity, a more holistic project forecast can be produced, pinpointing specific work areas that may need additional attention or course correction.

Actual productivity and cost data is uploaded to an organizational benchmarking repository, where it can be used to validate future estimates for similar work. By leveraging a connected platform, your teams can stay in sync, with more accurate data at their fingertips. Real-time productivity data enables teams to focus on adjustments to improve your bottom line.

Health, safety and environmental issues can be captured in the field as well. InEight's compliance software allows construction companies to create custom forms that are available on mobile devices and capture data on safety, quality and other compliance programs. These forms and others can be organized and shared using InEight's document software and mobile app. These connected solutions are designed to get information to the people who need it, when they need it and how they need it.

The big picture

Perhaps the most integral part of a connected solution is having a view of the big picture. Through InEight's connected analytics, both individual projects and groups of projects can be reported in real time and analyzed to identify trends for overall progress and forecasting. With out-of-the-box configurable dashboards, you can see your project's big picture more clearly than ever before.

In today's global economy, businesses are exposed to more risk than ever, and while we can't control the circumstances that affect our jobs, we can control the way we plan, manage and execute projects, and the tools we use to do it.

For more information, visit www.ineight.com/bic or call (866) 225-9570.