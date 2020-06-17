Reducing the risk of silica exposure on worksites

Holly Welles, Contributing Writer

Construction workers often find themselves exposed to a variety of substances in the line of duty. Many can be harmful to human health, and site managers should take steps to protect their team members. One of the most insidious of these materials is silica.

What problems can silica cause, what construction tasks generate this dust and how can business owners protect their crews from exposure?

What makes Silica a risk?

Silica, also known as crystalline silica, is found in a number of different materials in construction, demolition, manufacturing and renovation. Sand on an exposed job site, debris leftover from demolition, dust generated when masonry bricks and other similar items create these particles. Even the sand used in sandblasting is a source of silica on the job site.

Exposure risks aren't limited to abrasive blasters or demolition engineers. Anyone on the job site, from laborers and painters to plumbers and truck drivers, may find themselves exposed to harmful levels of silica dust. Why is exposure to crystalline silica so dangerous?

What problems can Silica exposure cause?

The dust cloud that often shrouds an active job site isn't always silica. In fact, the silica particles that are dangerous to human health are so small that they're invisible to the naked eye. That doesn't make them any less dangerous, though. Silica can be inhaled and taken into the lungs. Once there, the sharp edges of the specks create scar tissue that makes it harder for the lungs to absorb oxygen.

In addition to impairing oxygen intake, silica dust inhalation can cause chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), lung cancer, kidney disease and a condition called silicosis, which has no known cure. In addition to creating scar tissue, the dust can make it difficult or impossible to breathe. It can happen as quickly as a few weeks after exposure or become a chronic condition that doesn't manifest symptoms for years.

Protecting workers from Silica exposure

What can business owners and job site supervisors do to protect team members from silica dust and it's associated health issues?

To start, they must pay close attention to OSHA standards surrounding silica dust. For example, the exposure limit is 50 micrograms per cubic meter of air during a typical shift. That means supervisors need to ensure that silica dust levels are kept low, or that they provide proper protective equipment (PPE) to prevent inhalation.

Take the time to take samples of the air on the job site regularly to test for silica. Managers should complete this step on a regular basis, especially in enclosed areas or spaces where ventilation is a problem. Supervisors should also offer medical exams, including lung function tests and chest x-rays, to monitor the health of their teams. Keep detailed records of the results, as well as of the precautionary measures taken to reduce exposure.

How to stay safe from Silica exposure

Silica exposure is a big problem, especially on construction sites and in the manufacturing sector, where workers use silicates for various industrial processes. Supervisors and business owners need to ensure they're taking all the necessary steps to protect team members from silica dust exposure.

Prevention measures include, but aren't limited to, providing proper PPE, adhering strictly to OSHA standards, testing silica levels regularly and offering medical exams for employees who may have faced silica dust exposure.

This issue is not something that companies should take lightly. Silica dust exposure can have long-lasting and potentially fatal consequences that might not show up for years after the job is complete. Organizations that take action now can ensure long-term health.

Holly Welles is a construction industry writer with work published in Construction Executive, Modern Contractor Solutions and other web magazines. Learn more about her work via her website, The Estate Update, or connect via LinkedIn.