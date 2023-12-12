Recent trends, developments impacting the future of industrial construction

Industrial construction is one of the three major divisions of the construction industry that refers to the process of designing and building structures specifically for industrial purposes, such as factories, warehouses, power plants and refineries.

The goal of industrial construction is to create safe, functional and efficient facilities for a variety of industries that require specialized equipment and processes.

The process may involve the use of advanced technologies and specialized techniques to ensure the facility meets all required standards and regulations. The industrial construction sector is also increasingly adopting digital tools to enhance project efficiency, reduce errors and improve collaborations throughout a construction lifecycle. Industrial construction projects can be complex and require careful planning, budgeting and project management to ensure successful completion.

Alliance Safety Council President and CEO Kathy Trahan leads one of the nation’s largest safety councils, working to foster industry collaboration around the critical issue of safety and workforce readiness. She believes the following trends and developments will have a significant impact on the future of industrial construction:

Digital twins are being used in real time to mimic processes and derive data that will serve to improve and optimize those processes. Digital twins are connected to their physical counterparts through sensors and IoT devices. These sensors gather real-time data from the physical object or system and feed it into the digital twin, enabling accurate monitoring and analysis.

The benefits of both modularization and prefab continues to gain traction as they help to reduce delivery time, quality and waste. They may involve constructing components offsite and assembling them onsite, leading to faster construction, reduced material waste and improved quality control.

Development of new construction materials, for example, Louisiana State University’s work on self-healing concrete provides a new materials solution that will reduce construction and maintenance costs over time. Self-healing concrete and other high-performance materials like composites are being explored for their durability, strength and maintenance advantages. Innovations in materials science are influencing the way industrial facilities are constructed.

Automation and other innovative digital technologies will allow for higher productivity by providing improved material tracking. Automation and robotics are finding applications in construction processes, especially in repetitive tasks and hazardous environments. Autonomous machinery and robotic construction systems are being developed to improve safety and efficiency.

AI and drones are being used to improve safety on the worksite. Drones are likely to continue their role in industrial construction for tasks such as site surveying, progress tracking and quality inspections. As drone technology improves, their capabilities and use cases could expand. AI could play a significant role in project management. AI-powered tools may help in project scheduling, cost estimation, risk assessment and decision-making, leading to more accurate and streamlined project execution.

And with these developments, more is to be expected.

Industrial construction is increasingly leveraging data analytics to monitor equipment health and predict maintenance needs. The focus on sustainability is likely to intensify with a growing emphasis on achieving net-zero carbon emissions in industrial construction. Lastly, the ongoing emphasis on worker health and safety might lead to the development and adoption of innovative technologies and practices that enhance jobsite safety and reduce risks.

To stay updated on the latest trends and developments in industrial construction, it is recommended that those interested should explore industry reports, attend relevant conferences, follow construction technology companies and keep an eye on construction news sources.

