R.S. Hughes celebrates grand opening of Saunders' facility in Houston

R.S. Hughes Company, Inc., has opened a new, state-of-the-art manufacturing facility for its Saunders division in Houston, Texas.

Expand On site for the ribbon cutting ceremony (pictured left to right) were National Accounts Vice President Marc Eddings, Saunders General Manager Daniel Bonnaud, Chief Supply Chain Officer Sergio Grimaldo and Saunders Project Development Manager Xuan (John) Mai.

The Houston facility marks a significant milestone in Saunders’ growth and commitment to excellence.

Relocating from Lombard, Illinois, the new facility will enhance Saunders’ ability to deliver custom-engineered solutions for the transportation, general industrial, medical device, electronics, aerospace and defense industries. It will leverage advanced converting capabilities—including die-cutting, laminating, slitting, packaging and assembly—to improve production efficiency and customer offerings.

“This move reflects our ongoing commitment to serving customers and partners with greater efficiency, innovation and scale,” said Daniel Bonnaud, Saunders General Manager. “As one of two dedicated Saunders manufacturing sites—alongside Irwindale, California—our new Houston facility will significantly boost our production capacity, shorten lead times and strengthen support for customers across the U.S., Mexico and Costa Rica.”

Throughout the transition from Lombard to Houston, the Saunders team has prioritized a seamless experience for both customers and vendor partners, ensuring uninterrupted service. The move will bring about 15 long-term jobs to the Houston area.

“This is a pivotal moment for Saunders and R.S. Hughes—one that sets the stage for long-term success,” Bonnaud added.

Arturo Nunez, Saunders Sales Manager–Converting, stated that the new facility represents more than just expanded capabilities; it embodies Saunders’ relentless focus on customer-centric innovation.

“Houston’s dynamic business environment and strategic location further enhance our ability to deliver best-in-class service, expertise and tailored solutions,” Nunez said. “This expansion will help customers achieve greater operational success.”

The new Houston facility, located at 14639 Fallbrook Dr, Suite 160, Cypress, TX 77429, marks a pivotal step forward for Saunders and R.S. Hughes.

With expanded capabilities, a strategic location and a growing team, this move positions the company to deliver greater value, agility and service for customers now and in the future.