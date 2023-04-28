Prefabricated: Simple choice for hydrophobic blanket insulations

Hydrophobic blanket insulations such as aerogels are an increasingly popular choice for use as mechanical insulation on piping, vessels and equipment.

Traditionally, hydrophobic blankets are sold to the market in a “bulk roll” format which requires patterns to be fabricated in the field where conditions may not be optimal, laydown areas are difficult to find, skilled labor is in short supply and time is of the essence.

Alternatively, hydrophobic blankets can be sold as prefabricated components which are provided to the customer ready to install, out of the box. Over the past 15 years, SMC Industries has proven to be the industry leader in prefabricated hydrophobic insulations, with a comprehensive offering of trademarked patterns and components for virtually all parts of the industrial insulation system. Available for purchase directly to craft service providers, the following is why SMC’s prefabricated products are the simple choice when using hydrophobic blanket insulations.

Unlike bulk rolls, SMC’s prefabricated hydrophobic blanket components provide the installer with a turnkey solution that arrives conveniently packaged and clearly labeled. Packaged in kits and individually labeled, insulation components are easily transported to designated work areas, making sure that the right parts are in the right place at the right time for quick and easy installation. There is no need to create on-site fabrication capabilities, develop patterns, conduct test fits or generate nests to avoid costly material scrap. Simply open the kit and install.

SMC generates patterns that are specific to each type of hydrophobic insulation. These patterns are then produced by a computer numerical control machine, yielding a high-quality part that fits perfectly. The quality of the fit reduces or eliminates the need for timely field modifications during the installation. SMC components butt together tightly with staggered seams where necessary to provide the highest quality of install, especially on multilayered applications.

Convenient packaging, easily identifiable components and the right fit allow for high labor productivity during installation. With no fabrication required, the install is less sensitive to workmanship, broadening the candidate pool of workers in a trade otherwise known for labor shortages. Without the need for onsite fabrication, laydown requirements are drastically reduced, and prefabricated product can be delivered to the site on a “just-in-time” basis. Materials can be provided with custom labeling and kitting, allowing for a simpler, logistical profile.

One can reduce the risk profile of a project by saving time and money. Utilizing prefabricated materials allows one to forget about costly scrap material or expensive fabrication mistakes. Easily managed components and the right fit allow for a fast, quality install, increasing productivity. This means savings on a company’s project timetable, strengthening its ability to complete the job on time or ahead of schedule.

Simply put, all prefabricated hydrophobic blanket components are not created equal. As the industry leader for over 15 years, SMC Industries knows what it means to deliver as a trusted partner on one’s project.

For more information, visit smcindustries.com or call (281) 860-9950.