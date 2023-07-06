Pre-construction services ensure project success

"Measure twice, cut once" is a well known saying that has been repeated by many wise people over the years.

At FORTRESS Protective Buildings, we apply this philosophy to our pre-construction efforts: "Review it twice, build it once." We pride ourselves on our pre-construction services which are based on building a strong team early in the project. This team includes architects, engineers, our general contractor, subcontractors and the owner/client.

This process allows for input from the entire team, beginning with the request for quotation (RFQ) phase, to the issuing of construction drawings and ending with project completion. When done right, we encounter fewer change orders, and requests for information while ultimately having a greater chance of staying on schedule and within budget. To accomplish that end goal, we take these key steps:

Lessons learned: We start by reviewing negative and positive impacts from lessons learned after each project. A running log is kept throughout a project lifecycle, documenting major impacts encountered. The log separates each lesson into the appropriate section or trade, and it supports sharing with each trade throughout a project — gathering input for future project improvements and efficiencies. For a smooth and successful build, we review what was learned and revisit strengths and weaknesses applicable for the project at hand.

RFQ/Bidding process: Ensuring ongoing communication during the RFQ process with key stakeholders is next. Once proposals are received from all trades, we meet with each bidder to review the project scope. This ensures we are comparing apples-to-apples across multiple proposals — and the proof is in the results.

Scope review: It is vital to review the scope of the project with the owner to ensure the scope meets their expectations. Once FORTRESS has submitted a proposal, we have a detailed scope review with essential stakeholders, including all decision makers on the owner’s team. We cover not only what is included in the proposal, but also what is to be provided/installed by the owner. This gives the owner confidence that the entire project scope is accounted for and that there are no surprises, which can often result in change orders.

Design: Each building’s unique design process begins shortly after receiving the purchase order from the owner. While FORTRESS is a pre-cast modular design concept, each project and building size/layout is unique based on the owner’s needs. Being modular allows us to save time and money on the design process, but some effort is required by structural, mechanical, electrical, plumbing (MEP) and instrumentation engineers as well as architectural support. During this phase, FORTRESS holds weekly design meetings that include the project and design teams, our general contractor and key subcontractors. These meetings ensure the entire team has "buy in" on the design, especially with respect to the life-safety critical components of our building and allow room for the construction team to provide feedback on the design constructability. Weekly or biweekly meetings are held with the owner to keep them up to date on the design progress.

Page turn: Once the drawings are complete per the issue for review (IFR), the project team has an in-person page turn of the drawings, which can last from hours to days depending on the project’s complexity. Each team member comes with reviewed and marked up IFR drawings, is prepared to go page by page throughout the drawing and is ready to discuss any questions or concerns. This practice, quite literally, keeps the team on the same page.

Building information modeling (BIM): BIM provides a three-dimensional walkthrough showing major MEP components, which allows the team to identify clashes and constructability constraints before reaching the jobsite. Once complete, the team revises the drawings to ensure change orders are kept to a minimum, allowing for project success.

FORTRESS weaves pre-construction services into standard operating procedures for each project, with the belief that these efforts will provide a higher quality product for the end user. "Review it twice, build it once." That is FORTRESS.

