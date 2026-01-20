Port Houston anchors in the historic Fifth Ward with opening of new Port Administration building

Marking a new chapter in its storied maritime legacy, Port Houston is dropping anchor in Houston’s Historic Fifth Ward, unveiling a modern administration building designed to celebrate the spirit of industry, collaboration, and community that has shaped the region.

Port Houston’s relocation to the East River development continues its commitment to remaining close to the waterway it serves. The new administration building is 93,000 square feet located along Buffalo Bayou at Jensen and Clinton Drives and officially welcomes employees in January 2026.

“Port Houston plays a central role in regional competitiveness and long‑term economic growth, and this new office strengthens our ability to work closely with the many partners who help drive that progress,” said Charlie Jenkins, Chief Executive Officer of Port Houston. “We look forward to welcoming industry leaders, community organizations, and visitors into a space that reflects our shared goals for Houston’s future.”

A Façade Inspired by the Working Waterfront

True to Port Houston’s identity, the building’s exterior design takes inspiration from the shape and structure of shipping containers, reflecting the practical, working nature of the maritime industry. Through collaboration between architects and the Port Houston team, the design evolved into a modern façade that aligns with the organization’s daily operations and acknowledges the vessels, cargo, and people that support the Houston Ship Channel.

The interior design reflects a culture centered on collaboration and connection across Port Houston’s teams. Open sightlines with abundant natural light create shared spaces that bring departments closer together. Carefully selected colors and finishes provide a unified look throughout the building, while historic photographs and curated artifacts preserve Port Houston’s identity and maintain a sense of continuity as the organization moves into its future. A striking glass Port of Houston Authority seal anchors the first-floor lobby, which is an inviting space that will greet visitors with the stories, faces, and achievements that define the port’s legacy.

A Homecoming Grounded in History

This move brings Port Houston closer to its earliest roots, just a short distance from Allen’s Landing, where Houston’s founders envisioned a thriving commercial hub along Buffalo Bayou. The location reflects the longstanding connection between the port and the communities that have shaped Houston’s growth. It also places Port Houston near the Houston Maritime Center and Museum, a cultural and educational institution that showcases Houston’s maritime history through exhibits and interactive programs, connecting visitors to the people, innovation and global commerce that shapes the region.

The relocation also creates additional space at Port Houston’s former Executive Office site at the Turning Basin Terminal. That space will be used for expanded cargo operations, supporting the port’s efforts to increase capacity and meet growing regional needs.

“Selecting the new building’s location was an important decision and the Fifth Ward is the right place for Port Houston to deepen our connection to the community we serve,” said Ric Campo, Chairman of the Port Commission. “We are looking well beyond today’s needs and preparing for the long-term growth of our region, investing in the people and infrastructure that will keep Houston competitive for generations to come.”

Partners in the project include Midway (developer), Page (core and shell architect), Inventure (interior architect), Harvey-Cleary (contractor), Avison Young (consultant), and Debner (furniture). The project was led internally by Erik Eriksson, Port Houston’s Chief Legal Officer.

Access images of Port Houston’s new Administration building.