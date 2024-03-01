Facilities depend on the reliability of process equipment in their plants to sustain production.

Optimize productivity with reliable concrete solutions Be proactive and protect concrete structures to avoid unwanted downtime and address safety concerns.

The service life of reinforced concrete infrastructure that supports this equipment can, and over time will, be impacted by deterioration and damage. The aftermath of infrastructure failure can be as significant as equipment downtime, or more in some cases, and will often cost lost production time.

How does concrete relate to production? In simple terms, increased reliability of civil infrastructure means more uptime and more profit. Imagine the support structure for a critical piece of equipment that unexpectedly needs repair. Not only will it cost money to repair the structure, but while the equipment is offline, it will cost even more in lost production time. So how can this be prevented and productivity optimized in a facility?

Only trust a specialist

Should an eye doctor fix a broken leg? Not likely. It’s the same for a facility — trust concrete infrastructure to the experts. STRUCTURAL delivers solutions for concrete challenges safely and successfully with a long history of client satisfaction. Choosing the right partner for concrete infrastructure needs is critical. A specialty contractor focused on the repair and upgrade of existing structures is the right choice — not a company that builds new concrete structures or one that does maintenance on equipment.

Be proactive, not reactive

There are two approaches to repairing critical infrastructure: reactive and proactive. Reactive means waiting until the problem happens. There has most likely already been an impact on safety and productivity. This must be fixed immediately — a problem that could have been prevented entirely or one that could have been stopped from causing an unexpected shutdown or major disruption.

The second approach, being proactive, means getting out in front of the challenges and addressing them before valuable production time is impacted. STRUCTURAL works with many petrochemical facilities to develop an ongoing asset management program for civil infrastructure that includes periodic inspections, addressing concrete challenges before they lead to loss of productivity. Critical equipment needs regular maintenance to perform at its best, and so does infrastructure. Inspecting assets prevents unwanted repairs and costly downtime.

Experts can walk through a facility or unit and visually observe the condition of critical structures. After a list of problems is identified, further investigation will take place as necessary and repair needs will be prioritized. This helps with long-term planning and budgeting. In the end, costs associated with downtime from scheduled maintenance are less than downtime from unexpected shutdowns.

Investigate-Design-Build approach

What if it was possible to partner with one company to help manage concrete infrastructure from start to finish? This would save a lot of time and money. Many facilities enjoy the benefits of STRUCTURAL’s Investigate-Design-Build (IDB) approach. IDB combines evaluation of concrete infrastructure, along with design and construction of the repairs, into a seamless process. It allows for more time to focus on the process equipment that drives production. Facilities agree that the IDB process helps address concrete more quickly and at a lower total cost than old-school fragmented approaches where inspections go nowhere but remain in the drawer for later.

For more information, visit structural.net or call (877) 413-0615.