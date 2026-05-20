OCI Energy and CPS Energy break ground on Alamo City Battery Energy Storage Project

OCI Energy, CPS Energy, and their project teams gathered in southeastern Bexar County, Texas, to mark the official start of construction on the Alamo City Battery Energy Storage System (BESS).

Expand OCI Energy groundbreaking From left to right: David Hall, CEO, Elgin Power Solutions; Jaehong Park, President, LG Energy Solution Vertech; Sabah Bayatli, President, OCI Energy; Charles Kim, President & CEO, OCI Enterprises; Rudy Garza, President & CEO, CPS Energy; Dr. Willis Mackey, Vice Chair, CPS Energy Board of Trustees; Sven Wellock, Managing Director, ING

The ceremonial groundbreaking commemorated the transition from development to the build phase of one of the largest standalone battery energy storage projects in the region. The project is designed to strengthen how the San Antonio community is served during periods of highest electricity use.

Once completed, the 120 MW / 480 MWh facility will be capable of powering approximately 30,000 homes for up to four hours, delivering critical support during periods of peak demand. By shifting how and when electricity is supplied, the project is designed to help deliver power more efficiently and economically.

"This project represents a significant step forward toward realizing a more resilient, reliable energy system that San Antonians can be truly proud of," said Sabah Bayatli, President, OCI Energy. "This groundbreaking reflects years of thoughtful coordination, planning, and hard work - and once completed, it will help the electric system better manage peak demand events."

OCI Energy developed and financed the Alamo City BESS and will retain ownership under a long‑term storage-capacity agreement with CPS Energy, which will have operational control of the facility to serve the San Antonio region when needed.

× Key points on the Alamo City solar project Analysis Category Key Findings & Technical Data Project Development OCI Energy and CPS Energy have broken ground on the Alamo City solar project, expanding renewable energy infrastructure in the San Antonio region. Renewable Capacity The project is designed to increase utility-scale solar generation, supporting growing electricity demand while diversifying the region’s energy mix. Strategic Impact The development reinforces long-term clean energy goals for CPS Energy, strengthening grid sustainability and supporting Texas’ broader renewable energy expansion.

"Energy storage is a critical component of how we prepare for the future," said Rudy D. Garza, President & CEO of CPS Energy. "Projects like Alamo City BESS give us the flexibility to meet growing demand, integrate more diverse energy resources, and ensure our community has reliable power when it matters most."

Organizations with deep experience across the energy sector are supporting the delivery of this project. ING is providing construction financing, LG Energy Solution Vertech is supplying the battery energy storage technology, and Elgin Power Solutions is serving as the Engineering, Procurement, and Construction contractor.

This collaboration represents a significant investment in the region and a shared commitment to building durable infrastructure that supports Texas' energy system during periods of high demand.

"Breaking ground on Alamo City BESS marks an important milestone in turning plans into real, resilient infrastructure for the San Antonio region," said Sven Wellock, Head of Renewables and Power, Americas, ING. "Battery storage plays a critical role in strengthening grid reliability during periods of peak demand, and we are pleased to support OCI Energy and CPS Energy in delivering a project that combines scale, flexibility, and long-term value for the community."

"We're proud to support the Alamo City energy storage project and to see construction begin," said Jaehong Park, CEO and President of LG Energy Solution Vertech. "This project adds further resiliency and stability to the grid, leveraging energy storage to ease demand constraints and improve energy availability."

"Alamo City BESS represents the kind of forward-looking infrastructure investment needed to support a more reliable and flexible electric grid," said Austin Hall, President, Elgin Power Solutions. "Our team is excited to help deliver a project that will provide long-term value to the San Antonio region and support energy resilience for years to come."

Alamo City BESS is expected to enter commercial operation in 2027.