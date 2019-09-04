National steel erection leader celebrates 40 years of excellence

LPR Construction Co. continues to be an industry leader focusing on organizational excellence through the principles of safety, service and quality. The company strives to be the "Best Place to Build" by serving its employees, shareholders and community.

LPR was founded by three entrepreneurs in 1979, primarily as a local steel erector in the Rocky Mountain area. With the goal to provide a quality product and service to customers at a competitive price, LPR established itself as a premier steel erector throughout the U.S. Since 2005, LPR has expanded its offerings to include industrial construction services and plant services in order to meet customers' growing needs nationwide.

Steel erection

LPR Construction is the strongest choice for the installation of structural steel on all types of structures, from miscellaneous metals to complex projects. The company's ability to execute complex projects under tight schedules while delivering on safety, schedule, quality and cost is rivaled by few in the industry. LPR's seasoned steel erection rÃ©sumÃ© and experienced craft also leave the company uniquely positioned to add the most value to projects. Here are a few benefits of choosing LPR for your steel erection project:

$100 million-plus in revenue.

1 million-plus labor hours annually.

Merit shop contractor philosophy.

Operates nationwide.

Industry leaders in complex steel erection.

Ability to provide fabrication and erection projects.

Industrial construction

LPR Construction's industrial team brings expertise and quality to every project they complete. From turnkey greenfield projects to working in operating facilities, LPR has the experience to deliver a safe, quality product while managing cost and schedule. Serving the power, petrochemical, food and beverage, and mining and minerals industries, LPR's nationwide labor force is capable of performing in any merit shop market throughout the continental U.S. Services include:

Steel erection and fabrication.

Crane hoisting and rigging.

Equipment installation.

Material management and material movement.

R, S, U stamps.

Plant services

LPR recognizes the numerous challenges facility management professionals face. Cost reduction, productivity and income acceleration are now basic expectations. LPR can partner with you to drive business value and make sure you aren't stressed about maintenance, small capital projects and other facility management issues.

LPR's in-plant services group has the people, processes, tools, technology and company structure to deliver exceptional results every time. The team's workmanship, focus and commitment drive their desire to exceed customer satisfaction at all times. In-plant services include:

Project management.

Renovations and retrofits.

Mechanical services.

Specialty trades.

Structural steel.

Vessels/tanks.

Process improvement.

If you want quality you can rely on, choose LPR.

For more information, visit www.lprconstruction.com or call (601) 238-4970.