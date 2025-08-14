Micron awards Gilbane pre-construction contract on $100B plant

A semiconductor giant is planning to break ground on the country’s largest semiconductor fabrication facility ever, according to New York State.

Micron, a Boise, Idaho-based semiconductor manufacturing company, tapped Gilbane to prepare the ground for its planned $100 billion semiconductor fabrication complex in Clay, New York. The Providence, Rhode Island-based builder will lead preconstruction and site enabling work across 680 acres of the campus, according to the contractor.

The planned job marks the first phase of development at Micron’s 1,400-acre White Pine Commerce Park site. Crews will produce and deliver aggregate to bring the site to rough grade, followed by the removal of trees and brush across the Phase 1 and Phase 2 areas.

Gilbane will also remove soil and replace it with processed aggregate before building stormwater basins and drainage.

Teams will then add permanent perimeter fencing with security features, along with temporary systems able to be adjusted as site conditions change, according to Gilbane.

No official groundwork can start until the completion of state and federal environmental review processes and other permitting requirements, according to a Micron statement shared with Construction Dive. In the meantime, the semiconductor company will have Gilbane begin outreach to trade contractors to prepare for site work later this year.

