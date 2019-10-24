McDermott receives contract for Greater Tortue Ahmeyim Natural Gas Project

McDermott International, Inc. announced it has been awarded a sizeable* fabrication subcontract for the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim natural gas project.

"This award reflects the value of holistic project planning to get the best outcomes for the project and the customer. Fabrication for both the SPS and subsea, umbilicals, risers and flowlines (SURF) scope for the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim project will now be undertaken in McDermott's yard in Batam, which enables a fast-tracked fabrication schedule to be delivered," said Ian Prescott, Senior Vice President for Asia Pacific.

The scope of work for fabrication of the SPS includes: project management; fabrication engineering; procurement; pre-assembly; fabrication; acceptance tests; and system-integration tests. The work is scheduled to begin in the third quarter 2019 and is expected to be completed by third quarter 2020 in McDermott's fabrication facility in Batam, Indonesia. As part of a previous award, McDermott is also fabricating the pipeline structures and riser structure for the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim Project in Batam.

The award will be reflected in McDermott's third quarter 2019 backlog.

* - McDermott defines a sizeable contract as between USD $1 million and USD $50 million.