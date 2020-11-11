McDermott receives ethane cracker project from CC7

McDermott International, Ltd has secured the next phase of the ethane cracking project from China National Chemical Engineering & Construction Corporation Seven, Ltd (CC7).

In 2019, McDermott was awarded a contract for the extended basic engineering on the project. This has now been expanded to include the provision of the engineering and procurement early works package for all schedule critical equipment.

Hand-out McDermott International, Inc. McDermott Logo new McDermott logo (PRNewsfoto/McDermott International, Inc.)

The project is the largest ethylene integration project in the world. Located near Russia's shores at the Gulf of Finland, the natural gas processing chemical plant, owned by Baltic Chemical Plant (BCP), will be comprised of two ethylene cracking trains with an annual capacity of 1.4 million tons each.

"The expansion of this award is a direct result of our execution performance to date and we will continue to drive excellent results to support CC7 and BCP in the development of this world-class project," said Tareq Kawash, Senior Vice President, Europe, Middle East and Africa. "From concept design to commissioning and start-up, McDermott is uniquely positioned to execute fully integrated ethylene projects."

Lummus Technology was previously awarded the Process Design Package Engineering on the project and the license for its olefin production and recovery technology. McDermott and Lummus work jointly on projects through a strategic agreement that leverages their respective strengths for customers.

The early works package will be executed from McDermott's offices in The Hague, the Netherlands and in Brno, Czech Republic.