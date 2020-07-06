McDermott awarded EPFC contract for storage tanks in Canada

McDermott International Ltd. today announced CB&I Storage Solutions has been awarded a large* contract by a major EPC contractor for the engineering, procurement, fabrication and construction (EPFC) of 14 tanks in Burnaby, British Columbia. The tanks are part of the Trans Mountain Expansion Project, which will increase the nominal capacity of the Trans Mountain Pipeline System from 300,000 to 890,000 barrels of oil per day.

The scope of the contract includes 14 flat-bottom atmospheric storage tanks of various sizes up to 185 feet (56.4 meters) in diameter. The engineering and installation of the tanks will be performed by Canadian workers.

"This award demonstrates the confidence major international contractors place in our world-class storage and EPFC solutions," said Cesar Canals, Senior Vice President of CB&I Storage Solutions. "For more than a century, CB&I Storage Solutions has maintained a strong track record of execution excellence in Canada."

The award will be reflected in McDermott's second quarter 2020 backlog.

*McDermott defines a sizeable contract as between USD $50 million and $250 million.