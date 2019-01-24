McDermott awarded EPC contract by BP Trinidad & Tobago for Cassia Compression Project

McDermott International, Inc. announced today a significant contract award by BP Trinidad & Tobago, LLC (bpTT) for the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) of the Cassia Compression Platform, located 35 miles (57 kilometers) southeast off the coast of Trinidad.

"This award demonstrates how, through strong collaboration and consistent project execution, we continue to build our relationship with bpTT," said Richard Heo, McDermott's Senior Vice President for North, Central and South America. "To ensure project execution excellence, we will leverage our One McDermott Way operating model to safely and efficiently deliver the Cassia Compression Platform with the highest quality."

McDermott will provide engineering, procurement, construction, hook-up and commissioning of the 8,928 ton (8,100-metric ton) Cassia C topsides, a 3,747 ton (3,400-metric ton) jacket and a 793 ton (720-metric ton) bridge to link Cassia C with the existing Cassia B platform that currently sits in 223 feet (68 meters) of water. The scope also includes Brownfield modifications at Cassia B. The compression platform will be fabricated and constructed at McDermott's world-class fabrication facility in Altamira, Mexico – where another recently delivered project for bpTT, Angelin, was fabricated. Trinidad Offshore Fabrication Company (TOFCO), a fabricator in Trinidad, will fabricate the jacket and the bridge landing frame.

Engineering services will be provided by McDermott's offices in Houston, Chennai and Dubai, with the project management team and procurement being performed from their office in Houston.

This EPC contract follows the completion of a detailed engineering and long lead procurement services contract McDermott completed for Cassia C earlier this year, as well as the completion of the engineering, procurement, construction, installation and commissioning (EPCIC) contract of the Angelin project for bpTT.

Cassia C is bpTT's third Cassia platform, handling gas coming from its operations in the prolific Columbus basin. Cassia C will receive 1.2 billion standard cubic feet per day (BSCFD) of hydrocarbon gas through new piping from Cassia B across the bridge. The gas will be compressed in three gas turbine driven compressors and returned to Cassia B for export. Liquids from Cassia C and Cassia B will be combined and boosted for export.