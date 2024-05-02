In today’s fast-paced industrial environment, maximizing efficiency and reliability is paramount.

Companies across various sectors are constantly seeking ways to streamline operations while ensuring optimal performance. This is where Saulsbury’s Field Services division emerges as an indispensable partner, offering unparalleled expertise and support to meet the evolving needs of the industry.

Expand Maximizing efficiency and reliability, leading industrial solutions Whether performing construction only or leading multi-discipline projects, Saulsbury provides tailored solutions for O&G projects including tank batteries and NGL storage facilities.

At Saulsbury, the complexities and challenges that are inherent in field operations are understood. With decades of experience, the company has honed its capabilities to deliver comprehensive solutions that address every aspect of project execution. Maximizing the productivity of a valuable capital asset requires careful planning, execution and skilled craft support to realize a profitable return on investment. Saulsbury’s team is dedicated to driving success at every stage of the project’s life cycle.

It prides itself on its ability to adapt to the unique requirements of each project, providing solutions that optimize efficiency and minimize downtime. This commitment to excellence is evident in the wide range of construction services offered, including general civil work, site preparation, well pad construction, tank battery installation, flowline installation, pumpjack maintenance, pipeline repairs, along with fabrication and installation of gathering systems and transportation lines.

Expand Maximizing efficiency and reliability, leading industrial solutions Saulsbury’s robust management team offers extensive knowledge and a thorough understanding of the pipeline business.

Saulsbury also has a proven track record of new facility construction including grassroot facility expansions, upgrades and retrofits for O&G production and processing facilities, pumping and compressor stations, slug catchers and CO 2 production facilities. Tailored solutions include engineering, construction, fabrication, insulation and scaffolding and I&E — in any combination.

One cornerstone of Saulsbury’s approach is a relentless focus on safety. It recognizes the inherent risks associated with field operations and prioritizes the well-being of its employees, clients and the surrounding community above all else. Through rigorous safety protocols and ongoing training initiatives, it strives to create a culture of safety excellence that permeates every aspect of its work.

Saulsbury is a full-service engineering, procurement, fabrication and construction company that specializes in building the infrastructure necessary to power the future. Saulsbury serves its clients in heavy industrial and renewables markets by designing and building safe, well executed, capital-efficient projects nationwide. Headquartered in Odessa, Texas, the company’s national office footprint includes Houston, Port Arthur, Henderson and Abilene, Texas; Carlsbad, New Mexico; Tulsa, Oklahoma, and Bismarck, North Dakota.

In an industry where success is measured by results, Saulsbury Field Services stands out as a trusted partner capable of delivering on its promises. Contact Saulsbury to experience the difference that it can make on a project.

For more information, visit saulsbury.com or email marketing@saulsbury.com.