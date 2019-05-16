Mats ‘vital’ to efficient turnaround work

Ritter Forest Products is an industry leader in providing crane mat rentals and laminated mat rentals used in industrial and commercial access and foundation applications. Part of the industry for 25-plus years, Ritter Forest's products are designed and built to withstand the heavy loads and poor ground conditions the industry faces on a regular basis. Boasting a large inventory of laminated mats, crane mats and dragline mats for sale or rental, Ritter Forest has the tools you need when performing a turnaround.

BIC Magazine recently sat down with Jessica Ritter Holmes, vice president of marketing, to discuss why utilizing matting is important in a turnaround and how Ritter Forest provides the materials and services customers need.

BIC: How does matting help with turnaround work?

HOLMES: Matting makes each turnaround operate efficiently and on schedule. We provide ground support for the many components that are involved in the process and allow for a smooth schedule for the contractors as well as plant operations. Mats allow for everything from foot traffic to heavy equipment and provide stability as well as safety.

BIC: How can Ritter Forest Products aid customers with their turnarounds?

HOLMES: Ritter Forest Products is a 24/7 operation with excellent customer service. We are there when you need us and provide a durable product you can depend on. We pride ourselves on service and making sure our customers feel like they are a priority. During turnarounds, there is often an urgent need for matting that was not initially expected. Customers often need mats "yesterday," so it's our job to take that stress off the jobsite and get those mats on-site in a timely manner. We have a dedicated trucking fleet that allows us to be efficient and meets all our customers' needs. Our staff is also the best in the industry. Some of our personnel have been with us for decades and know how to keep our operations running smoothly and effectively. They are dedicated and a vital part of making Ritter who we are.

BIC: What makes Ritter Forest's mat options unique?

HOLMES: At Ritter Forest Products, we focus on our customers and try to tailor the mat needs to their specific jobs. Each mat is carefully selected for the project so as to take into consideration the type of job, duration and what the use of the mat will be. Each job is unique, and we want to make sure their mat needs are met.

BIC: What makes Ritter Forest Products stand out?

HOLMES: Our clients say that we are dependable. We are there when you need us and can be there quickly. We offer durable and quality products that our customers trust.

Our main goal is to make the turnaround process run smoothly. Our mats are a must under the big crane for ground pressure. During a shutdown, plants usually have 30 days to do the maintenance work on the plant. If they do not have the mats, they cannot get the cranes in to do the job. We are vital to this work.

We have spent many years operating in the mat rental industry. Our employees' experience and ability to go the extra mile are among the things that make us different.

For more information, visit www.ritterforest.com or call (866) 673-4800.

View in Digital Edition