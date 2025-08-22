Johnson & Johnson is investing $2 billion to expand its manufacturing capabilities in the U.S. and will build a new facility in North Carolina

Johnson & Johnson announced it will increase its presence in North Carolina with a 160,000+ square foot dedicated manufacturing facility at FUJIFILM’s new biopharmaceutical manufacturing site in Holly Springs, North Carolina.

The $2 billion commitment to FUJIFILM over the next 10 years will expand the company’s U.S. manufacturing capacity and create approximately 120 new jobs in North Carolina.

In the coming months, the company also intends to share the plans for additional advanced manufacturing facilities in the U.S. as well as the expansion of current U.S. sites. These plans reinforce Johnson & Johnson’s leadership in delivering cutting-edge healthcare solutions and will enable the Company to manufacture the vast majority of our advanced medicines in the U.S. to meet the needs of U.S. patients.

“Johnson & Johnson has more manufacturing facilities in the U.S. than in any other country, and we continue to strengthen our presence here,” said Joaquin Duato, Chairman and CEO, Johnson & Johnson. “With the recent signing of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, we continue to expand our investment in the U.S. to lead the next era of healthcare innovation.”

In March, the company announced it would invest $55 billion to support U.S. manufacturing, research and development, and technology investments over the next four years.

Progress continues in the construction of the Wilson, North Carolina facility, which will employ more than 500 people when fully operational and create approximately 5,000 construction jobs during the site development.

Other investments include extensive R&D infrastructure aimed at developing lifesaving and life-changing treatments in areas such as oncology, neuroscience, immunology, cardiovascular disease, and robotic surgery.

Using the facility at the state-of-the-art FUJIFILM site in Holly Springs will allow the company to further expand its manufacturing capacity in the U.S., and across the U.S., the company’s investments will support thousands of jobs.