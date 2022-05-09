Jackson Generation in the U.S. begins commercial operation

Electric Power Development Co., Ltd. (“J-POWER;”) announced that the Jackson Generation Power Plant (“Jackson,” 1,200-MW CCGT (combined cycle gas turbine plant)) has achieved commercial operation.

Jackson, in Will County, Illinois, is 100% owned by J-POWER and developed through the 100%-owned subsidiary J-POWER North America Holdings Co., Ltd.

At the site, adjacent to the Elwood Power Plant, J-POWER has developed this project from scratch as the sole developer and began construction in June 2019. During the construction phase, the project faced supply chain disruptions from the worldwide COVID pandemic, however Jackson was completed on schedule by quickly adjusting supply routes and through strict infection prevention. This project is J-POWER’s twelfth project in US and fifth for PJM.*

Jackson is located close to Chicago, a heavy power demand area in PJM and the biggest energy market in the US. Jackson, an advanced, high-efficiency combined cycle gas turbine power plant, is a baseload electricity source with significant energy cost competitiveness.

Jackson is able to operate flexibly to support the electrical grid where using intermittent renewable power generation is on the rise. Jackson will contribute to the region as both a reliable energy supplier and one with low environmental impact. As the plant is designed to also burn hydrogen, Jackson could operate with hydrogen, a CO2 emissions-free fuel.

The J-POWER Group continues to contribute to a stable power supply in the US and to help achieve worldwide carbon neutrality as a group of companies that is fully committed to our plan.