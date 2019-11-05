Industrial contractor delivers ‘as promised’ on major project

Bayou City Industrial Contractors was founded in 1995 to provide mechanical and civil construction services to petrochemical facilities in the Gulf Coast region. Bayou City Industrial was recently hired by a specialty chemicals company as the general contractor for a project in Deer Park, Texas. The project involved an effluent pumping system, associated pipelines, structural steel additions and repairs, sheet piling and helical piles, scaffolding and structural shoring, and electrical/instrumentation.

"Through our past project experience with Bayou City Industrial, we knew a project of this magnitude in size and complexity would fit them well," said a purchasing manager for the specialty chemicals company. "Bayou City Industrial worked hand-in-hand with unit operations to ensure the daily production workflow was not interrupted by construction activities. They carefully planned crane placements, travel routes and road closures/reroutes with operations to ensure the needs of both production and construction were met. This effort lasted for an eight-month period that took extensive planning and execution by all parties."

Most importantly, safety had to be at the forefront of this project because of the challenges involving the deep-foundation confined spaces and the work associated with the structural repairs and erection throughout the existing pipe rack, which was fully loaded with piping and equipment and in operation at all times.

"Bayou City Industrial developed and executed a safe work program to protect all employees working in the confined spaces," the purchasing manager said. "They dedicated a safety professional to the confined space portion of the work to ensure all policies and procedures were met or exceeded. For the structural repairs and replacements, Bayou City Industrial worked with their scaffold shoring subcontractor on designs that could hold up entire multitier pipe racks so the steel could be installed and repaired."

Bayou City Industrial and the chemical company's safety team worked very well together.

"Throughout the life of the project, Bayou City Industrial considered our safety team an extension of theirs," the purchasing manager stated. "They promised us a 'goal zero' mentality, and their performance on our project backed that promise. With over 70,000 man-hours worked in difficult conditions, Bayou City Industrial completed our project with zero accidents, injuries or recordables. In addition, they were selected to participate as a best-practices contributing member to help set the procedures for all contractors who work within our facility."

Bayou City Industrial also added manpower and worked a second shift for several months to ensure the schedule of this project did not affect the commissioning of the chemical company's new expansion.

"Once the dates were agreed on, Bayou City Industrial did what they needed to meet or beat each schedule milestone that was set," the purchasing manager said. "Their project team worked with our project management to set budgets and adhere to them as things were discovered. They also worked directly with our engineering group to help with the constructability of the design to further save the project from overruns.

"Bayou City Industrial put together a great team for this project. You will get what is promised from them. They are honest, dependable and adept in all aspects of a major project."

Major components of the project included:

Over 70,000 safe man-hours completed with zero incidents

Deep excavations (1,500 cubic yards)

Installed sheet piling and support for excavation (78 tons)

Installed sump- reinforcing steel (105 tons)

Installed helical piles (62 design/ build helical piles)

Installed new structural steel (122 tons)

Repaired existing structural steel (68 tons)

Fabricated and installed fiberglass-reinforced pipe (3,300 feet)

Installed electrical and instrumentation conduit and wiring (28,500 feet)

Erected scaffolds (156)

Installed structural shoring towers (38)

