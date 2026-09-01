Why indirect services dictate marine construction success

Marine construction is evolving rapidly.

Aging waterfront infrastructure, offshore energy expansion, labor shortages, shifting environmental regulations and aggressive project schedules are completely reshaping how marine projects are delivered. Yet, across all these shifting trends, one fundamental lesson continues to surface on job after job: indirect services have a direct impact. Elements like barge rentals, specialty tool packages, offshore catering and other vital site support services play a critical role in determining whether a marine project advances efficiently or stalls in costly downtime. Since these services heavily dictate the ultimate outcome of an operation, early planning of indirect services is essential to overall project success.

Expand Headshots + A - Csuite - 7 Jim Swanson, VP of Infrastructure & Marine at AMECO

Schedule compression leaves no room for oversight

Today's marine projects are executed under increasingly tight timelines. Port expansions are racing to accommodate larger vessels, offshore and coastline LNG projects are bound by narrow weather and permitting windows and industrial waterfront upgrades must minimize operational disruption at all costs. In this high-stakes environment, project delays are rarely caused by major construction failures. Instead, they are often triggered by overlooked support needs, such as barges being unavailable when crews are mobilized, equipment delivered with the wrong capacity or specialty tools arriving out of sequence. Treating indirect services as an early planned, engineered scope ensures that schedules are supported by fully enabled execution rather than assumptions.

Labor shortages and efficiency

The marine construction industry continues to face a stark shortage of skilled labor. With fewer crews available and higher labor costs, productivity losses can no longer be absorbed. Indirect services directly influence how effectively these limited crews can work in the field. Properly sized barges reduce repositioning time, well-planned tool packages eliminate field improvisation and temporary works designed specifically for site conditions improve safety and workflow. In today's tight labor market, strategic indirect services act as productivity shields, protecting valuable craft hours and reducing unnecessary downtime.

Managing regulatory and cost volatility

Marine work is subject to heightened environmental scrutiny and regulatory guidelines that change frequently. Turbidity limits, protected habitats, seasonal work restrictions and stormwater controls all impact how construction can be executed. These strict requirements often drive additional indirect needs, such as environmental containment systems or temporary access structures with minimal seabed impact. Early coordination prevents rushed procurement, premium pricing and work stoppages, letting teams design compliance into execution from the start. Furthermore, marine construction costs remain highly volatile because of equipment demand and fuel pricing. Indirect services are particularly vulnerable to escalation when they are treated as last-minute decisions. Early planning helps teams secure key assets before availability tightens, right-size rental durations to actual work sequences and avoid costly demobilization and remobilization cycles.

The power of integration

Marine projects involve multiple contractors, complex land-to-water interfaces and overlapping scopes. When indirect services are planned in isolation or left entirely to individual subcontractors, the result is duplication, inefficiency and unclear accountability. An integrated, sitewide approach aligns access, staging and marine assets across the site while eliminating redundant tool and equipment rentals. Early involvement allows teams to identify indirect requirements during design reviews, coordinate asset strategies and reduce risk long before crews and equipment mobilize. Ultimately, today's industry trends provide a clear message: indirect services deserve direct attention. Barge availability, tool readiness and temporary infrastructure decisions shape project outcomes just as much as engineering or primary installation methods. By planning these services early, owners and contractors can control costs and keep marine projects moving forward in any environment.

For more information, visit ameco.com/marine-site-services.