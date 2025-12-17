Hut 8 selects southeast Louisiana as site of $10 billion artificial intelligence data center

Hut 8, an energy infrastructure platform integrating power, digital infrastructure and computing at scale to fuel next-generation, energy-intensive use cases, announced it will develop the River Bend artificial intelligence (AI) data center campus in Southeast Louisiana.

The project represents a up to $10 billion investment in Phase I, including Hut 8’s investment in data center infrastructure.

At the peak of construction on Phase I, Hut 8 anticipates approximately 1,000 construction workers on-site. Once operational, Phase I of the River Bend campus is expected to create at least 75 direct new jobs with employment expected to expand significantly as future phases of the campus are developed. Louisiana Economic Development estimates the project will result in an additional 193 indirect new jobs, for a total of 268 potential new job opportunities in the Capital Region.

“Louisiana continues to win,” Governor Jeff Landry said. “Hut 8’s investment in River Bend builds on our track record of attracting global-scale projects in the industries of the future. As the campus grows, it will further cement Louisiana’s position as a national leader in energy and innovation, creating thousands of jobs and reaffirming our ability to compete and win on the global stage.”

Fluidstack, supported by a financial backstop from Google covering all lease and related pass-through obligations, will be a tenant at the site, which has the potential to scale to up to 1,000 MW of utility capacity, and positions Louisiana as a long-term hub for high-performance computing infrastructure.

“River Bend is a testament to the power of partnership,” Hut 8 CEO Asher Genoot said. “This project was made possible by the leadership of state and local leaders, the commitment of Entergy, and the determination of the people of Louisiana. Together, we will build infrastructure that supports the world’s most advanced technological applications at scale while setting a standard for how utilities, governments, and innovators can drive lasting economic and technological progress.”

Hut 8 tapped Entergy Louisiana to provide an initial 330 megawatts (MW) of utility capacity to support 245 MW of critical IT load for Fluidstack, a leading AI cloud platform for training and inference. This agreement was contemplated in Entergy’s more recent outlooks provided in November 2025.

“Energy is one of Louisiana’s greatest competitive advantages,” President and CEO of Entergy Louisiana Phillip May said. “Our ability to deliver reliable, scalable power while maintaining some of the lowest electricity rates in the country gives companies like Hut 8 the confidence to invest here, fueling economic growth and creating long-term value for our customers and communities.”

The State of Louisiana has positioned itself as a premier destination for global-scale projects like River Bend through a competitive portfolio of incentive programs. Hut 8 is expected to participate in Louisiana’s state and local sales and use tax rebate on qualifying purchases or leases of data center equipment, established in Act 730 of the 2024 Regular Legislative Session. Hut 8 also plans to participate in the state’s Quality Jobs program.

“River Bend demonstrates that Louisiana’s economic strategy is taking our state from plans to progress,” LED Secretary Susan B. Bourgeois said. “This project will generate high-wage jobs and create pathways for Louisianans to build long-term careers in the industries of the future. It’s a clear example of how aligning policy, partnership and people translates into lasting opportunity.”

Construction on the data center is already underway with operations expected to commence by the second quarter of 2027.

“West Feliciana Parish is proud to welcome Hut 8 and River Bend to our community,” said Parish President Kenny Havard. “This is a once-in-a-generation project that will bring jobs, opportunity, and investment to our parish for decades to come. It shows what’s possible when local, state, and industry partners work together toward a shared vision of growth and progress.”

Hut 8’s River Bend campus builds on Louisiana’s momentum of landmark economic development projects over the past year that have reshaped the state’s economy and strengthening its global competitiveness. In the past year, Louisiana has secured milestone investments including Meta’s $10 billion AI data center in Northeast Louisiana and Hyundai Steel Company’s nearly $6 billion investment to establish its first North American manufacturing facility in Donaldsonville.

“We’re pleased to see Hut 8 reach this milestone in the Capital Region,” President and CEO of the Greater Baton Rouge Economic Partnership Lori Melancon said. “This is a great win for West Feliciana Parish, and it reflects the continued momentum across the Capital Region as a strong place for new and growing industries.”