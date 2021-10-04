Houston based McDermott wins fourth contract in India

McDermott has won its fourth contract in India in 2021—­a key award from Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited—for project management consultancy (PMC) and engineering, procurement and construction management (EPCM) consultancy services for Package 2 of Cauvery Basin Refinery Project in Nagapattinam, Tamil Nadu, India.

"This award demonstrates our strategic commitment to support India's domestic energy goals and to broaden our portfolio with PMC services," said Samik Mukherjee, McDermott's Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. "Our experienced workforce in Gurgaon and Chennai will apply their deep knowledge in downstream refining technology and in local project execution to work as a strategic partner, supporting the expansion of India's refining capacity."

The new refinery complex will produce fuels to Bharat Stage (BS-VI) emissions standards, a higher standard of fuel that reduces carbon emissions, while continuing to cater to the growing fuel demands of the southern region of India. At nine million metric tons per annum, the refinery will also provide an impetus for further economic development of the region.

"We welcome the opportunity to work with Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited to demonstrate our local capability in engineering and project management consultancy services," said Mahesh Swaminathan, Senior Vice President, Asia Pacific. "Our global PMC expertise can only serve to strengthen India's domestic energy markets."

The scope will be executed from McDermott's office in Gurgaon. Work is scheduled to begin in third quarter, 2021.