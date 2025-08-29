Houston American Energy to break ground in Baytown, Texas

Houston American Energy Corp. and Abundia Global Impact Group announced the appointment of Corvus Construction Company, Inc. as its design and construction partner for the infrastructure development underpinning AGIG’s Plastics Recycling Facility and the construction of the Abundia Innovation Center on the site acquired this July at the Cedar Port Industrial Park in Baytown, TX.

HUSA plans to construct the Abundia Innovation Center and its first plastics recycling plant at Cedar Port. The Center will serve as a transformative platform for commercial and technical validation of new technology solutions in the renewable energy sector, while the recycling facility will convert plastic waste into renewable fuels and chemical products.

Under a Design-Build Agreement, Corvus will deliver a state-of-the-art research and development facility alongside an energy-efficient office and innovation hub, incorporating the latest technology and sustainable building practices. This first phase will create the foundation for HUSA’s long-term vision to be a leader in the low-carbon fuels sector by driving collaborative innovation.

Paul McBurney, Project Development and Construction Director for HUSA, said:

“Corvus Construction has been selected due to their outstanding reputation, uncompromising commitment to quality, and proven track record of delivering complex projects on time and to the highest standards. Over the course of our engagement, we have found Corvus to be straightforward and collaborative, building a level of trust that makes them the right partner for this critical first phase. Their approach and values align perfectly with HUSA’s vision for innovation and sustainability.”

Will Thornton, President of Corvus Construction, said:

“As HUSA’s design-build partner, Corvus is proud to help bring their vision for energy innovation to Houston’s industrial community. Together, with Powers Brown Architecture, we are prioritizing energy efficiency and sustainable practices in every phase of development—while upholding the high construction standards that define Corvus.”