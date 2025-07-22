Hood Container announces $118 million modernization project at historic paper mill

Hood Container Corporation, a family-owned packaging and paper company, announced it will invest $118.9 million to modernize its legacy paper mill in West Feliciana Parish, 35 miles north of Baton Rouge, allowing the company to significantly boost production capacity and quality to meet evolving market demands.

The company is expected to retain 295 current positions with an estimated salary more than 30% above the parish average. Louisiana Economic Development estimates the project will result in an additional 819 indirect new jobs.

“Investments like Hood Container’s strengthen both our manufacturing base and our timber economy, positioning us to win with two industries that have deep roots in Louisiana.” LED Secretary Susan B. Bourgeois said. “The timber industry plays a key role in growing Louisiana’s agribusiness sector, which is one of the priority areas we’ve identified for future growth in our Comprehensive Statewide Strategic Plan. Hood Container’s continuing modernization of their facility ensures the viability of the plant’s historic presence in St. Francisville, meaning good-paying jobs for area residents.”

The project will center around upgrading Hood Container’s primary paper machine, which will increase production capacity by 80,000 tons per year. With the manufacturing of more, higher-quality products, the company anticipates buying an additional 204,000 tons of wood chips and 22,000 tons of recycled boxes annually. The investment will also include significant improvements to the facility’s recovery boiler, which is essential in powering the mill.

“Hood Container is proud to continue growing our containerboard business with a new investment to our St. Francisville mill,” Hood Container Senior Vice President Wayne Morgan said. “The State of Louisiana has been a valued partner since we acquired the facility in 2015, and we look forward to building on that strong relationship in the years ahead.”

The Hood Container facility was first opened in the late 1950s by Crown Zellerbach and later operated under Tembec. Since taking ownership in 2015, Hood Container has invested more than $160 million in the facility.

The first phase of the upgrade will occur during the third quarter of 2026, and the remaining equipment and additions will be fully installed during the May 2027 annual mill outage.

“This nearly $120 million investment by Hood Container is a big win for West Feliciana Parish,” West Feliciana Parish President Kenny Havard said. “Since they first put down roots here in 2015, Hood Container has been a valued partner, continually investing in St. Francisville. We congratulate them on this significant project!”

To secure the project, the State of Louisiana offered the company a competitive incentive package that includes an $800,000 Modernization Tax Credit to be paid out over a five-year period. Hood Container also is expected to utilize the state’s Industrial Tax Exemption Program.

“We’re delighted to see Hood Container modernize their St. Francisville mill, and continue to deepen their presence in the Capital Region,” Baton Rouge Area Chamber President and CEO Lori Melancon said.