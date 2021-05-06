Hargrove opens new office near Pasadena, Texas

Hargrove Engineers + Constructors is excited to announce the expansion of its presence in the Gulf Coast region by opening a new office at 12000 Aerospace Ave., Suite 200 in Houston, Texas.

This is Hargrove’s 16th full-service operation, with 15 domestic offices and one international. As Hargrove’s fourth operation in the state of Texas, this office will support Hargrove’s clients in the oil and gas, refining, chemical and manufacturing industries, as well as other industrial sectors in the area.

"It is exciting to grow our full-service presence in this region,” said Hien Nguyen, Hargrove’s vice president of refining and petrochemicals. “We look forward to continued opportunities to provide the quality, speed and level of service characteristic of the Hargrove ‘One Team’ approach.”

The office will offer the full range of engineering, procurement and construction services, as well as laser scanning, dimensional control, reliability and mechanical integrity, IT/Cybersecurity, process safety and controls and automation expertise, including panel fabrication and in-office factory acceptance testing.

Hargrove has grown steadily each year with an excellent track record of delivering superior results to industrial clients across the United States. As Engineering News-Record’s No. 1 ranked firm for chemical plants and No. 8 in refining, as well as Hargrove Controls + Automation’s No. 23 ranking in Control Engineering’s annual list of system integrator giants, Hargrove is well-positioned to provide superior service and commitment to clients across many sectors. Hargrove is actively recruiting in the Pasadena area for those seeking career opportunities with an industry leader.

"Having boots on the ground near our clients is one of our largest differentiators,” said Ralph A. Hargrove, president and CEO. “We’re proud to continue to show up for our clients in the ways that they need and to remain the Right People in the Right Place at the Right Time™. Each move we make is client-driven as we focus on their needs, plans and expectations, which ultimately leads to mutual success.”

Founded in Mobile, Alabama, in 1995, Hargrove is a full-service EPC, automation, life sciences and technical services firm whose success stems from building the most talented network of engineers and construction professionals while maintaining long-term client relationships. Hargrove celebrated their 25th anniversary in 2020 and has opened at least one additional location every year since 2016. For more information about Hargrove, or for career opportunities, please visit www.hargrove-epc.com.