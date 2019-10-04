H+M Industrial EPC to triple fabrication capacity with on-site shop expansion

H+M Industrial EPC recently broke ground to expand their on-site fabrication shop. This increase triples the current production capacity used to facilitate project execution for clients. The project is scheduled to be complete the first quarter of 2020 and is phase one of a two-phase expansion plan for the organization which includes a new office building in Pasadena, TX.

Jim Hughes, H+M's Director of QA/QC, stated that the new fabrication shop will be stocked with "advanced welding technologies, such as Miller RMD and the use of metal-cored filler metals. Other technologies will ensure versatility and efficiency by allowing for a heavier and larger range of pipe diameters. Much of the new welding equipment is automated and will result in maximum productivity through consistent and accurate placement of welding heads. Our goal is to enable our welders to perform more hands-free welding."

A groundbreaking ceremony for the new fabrication shop took place on October 1, 2019 where H+M employees celebrated the expansion.

"Self-performing fabrication ensures that we maintain control of project schedules while consistently monitoring quality. We have found that this model greatly supports consistent client success," stated Brandon Hogan, President and CEO of H+M Industrial EPC.