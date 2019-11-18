H+M Industrial EPC named a Houston Chronicle Top Workplace once again

H+M Industrial EPC was recently named a 2019 Top Workplace by The Houston Chronicle. This is the fifth time H+M has been awarded a Top Workplaces honor by the publication.

The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by research partner Energage, LLC, a leading provider of technology-based employee engagement tools. The anonymous survey measures several aspects of workplace culture, including alignment, execution, and connection.

"We are honored to once again be named a Top Workplace by The Houston Chronicle. This award means a lot to our organization since it is based on our employee's feedback. We are growing quickly and feel it is essential to keep employees fully engaged by creating the best work environment possible," stated Brandon Hogan, President and CEO of H+M Industrial EPC.