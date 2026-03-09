Glenfarne’s Texas LNG and Kiewit execute lump-sum turnkey EPC contract

Texas LNG Brownsville LLC, the liquefied natural gas export terminal being developed in the Port of Brownsville, Texas, by an affiliate of Glenfarne Group, LLC, and Kiewit, through its subsidiary, Kiewit Energy Group Inc., announced the execution of Texas LNG’s engineering, procurement, and construction agreement under a lump-sum turnkey contract structure.

Under the terms of the agreement, Kiewit will perform the engineering, procurement of equipment, module fabrication, construction and commissioning for the full Texas LNG facility and deliver a fully completed and operational facility to Glenfarne.

Brendan Duval, Glenfarne chief executive officer and founder, remarked, “Over the last 14 months, the Texas LNG project team has been embedded with Kiewit to complete the pre-FID engineering required for the project to begin execution. This process confirmed that Kiewit’s capabilities as well as their best-in-class execution and implementation expertise on the U.S. Gulf Coast, align with Glenfarne’s vision for Texas LNG. Together with Kiewit, we will construct a world-class LNG facility that will make the Rio Grande Valley region proud and provide high-paying, quality jobs, and technical training for the area for decades to come.”

“Kiewit is excited to advance our partnership with Glenfarne through Texas LNG, allowing us to bring our extensive experience and highly skilled workforce to deliver complex, integrated LNG EPC projects on time and on budget,” said Eric Gutierrez, executive vice president, Oil Gas and Chemical, for Kiewit Energy Group Inc. “We are proud to continue our work with Glenfarne and together build a premier LNG export facility on the U.S. Gulf Coast.”