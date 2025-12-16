Giga Energy announces new Houston manufacturing facility to expand U.S. transformer production to power AI infrastructure

Giga Energy, a U.S.-based manufacturer and developer of critical power infrastructure, announced its new medium voltage (MV) Houston Factory, a 60,000-square-foot facility that will serve as the company's primary U.S. manufacturing site for medium-voltage transformers.

The facility is expected to begin production in the first quarter of 2026, scaling to more than 3,000 units annually (15 gigawatts per year) at a time when transformer shortages remain one of the largest barriers to bringing new power capacity online.

Located in the heart of the nation's energy capital, the MV Houston Factory will create 25 new jobs at launch, with plans to scale to nearly 100 manufacturing roles as production ramps. The facility expands Giga Energy's domestic manufacturing footprint and provides U.S. customers faster access to high-quality electrical infrastructure engineered for today's rapidly growing data center, renewable and industrial power demands.

The new Houston plant incorporates advanced manufacturing technologies tailored for high-density electrical infrastructure — including a terahertz drying oven that accelerates and deepens moisture removal during transformer production, improving quality, consistency and cycle time.

With USA-based manufacturing in Houston, the company maintains end-to-end control of quality and delivery timelines. This hybrid model allows Giga to accelerate production while supporting U.S.-based jobs and manufacturing growth.

"This facility marks a major milestone in our U.S. manufacturing strategy," said Matt Lohstroh, Co-Founder and CEO of Giga Energy. "The MV Houston Factory combines advanced manufacturing technology with American-based production to deliver higher quality, faster lead times and new local jobs, all at a moment when the country urgently needs more transformer capacity."

The MV Houston Factory also strengthens Giga's capabilities as a data center site developer and operator. The electrical infrastructure manufactured in Houston will support Giga's development pipeline of more than 500 MW next year as the company builds turnkey sites for major AI hyperscalers and enterprises, as well as Giga's owner-operated sites, providing colocation services allowing AI operators to rapidly deploy their GPUs with flexible rack space.