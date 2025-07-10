Germany’s Butting selects Alabama for HQ and its first U.S. production facility

Butting, a global stainless steel pipe manufacturer, announced plans to establish its North American headquarters and first United States production facility in Baldwin County as part of a $61 million growth project, as reported by Made in Alabama.

The company’s plans will unfold in two strategic phases, triggering the creation of up to 100 high-quality jobs with wages significantly above the county average.

Butting, founded in 1777 and headquartered in Knesebeck, Germany, is an internationally recognized leader in stainless steel pipe technology, clad pipes, customized spools and components, as well as cryogenic pipe and valve technology systems.

With operations in Germany, Finland, Brazil, Canada, China, and now the U.S., the company continues to expand its global presence. The new Alabama facility will be constructed on a 50+ acre site in the established Loxley industrial corridor.

“Our decision to locate in Baldwin County was driven by the area’s overall attractiveness to live and work, a skilled labor force, proximity to key transportation routes and welcoming business environment,” said Adrian Rochofski, CEO & Managing Director of Butting USA.

“We’re excited to grow our footprint in the United States and call Loxley our home in North America.”

A formal project announcement event was held this morning in Loxley with representatives from Butting, the Baldwin County Economic Development Alliance, the City of Loxley, Baldwin County Commission and the Alabama Department of Commerce.

“Butting’s decision to launch its North American headquarters and manufacturing operation in Baldwin County is a powerful endorsement of Alabama’s strengths in workforce readiness, industrial infrastructure and global business relationships,” said Ellen McNair, Secretary of the Alabama Department of Commerce.

“This investment not only brings high-paying jobs to Loxley but also supports the growth of a German industry cluster that will generate long-term economic benefits across the region,” she added. “We’re proud to welcome Butting to Alabama, and we look forward to building a lasting partnership.”