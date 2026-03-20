Fluor is moving forward on a brownfield data center project in north central Kentucky

Fluor Corporation announced today that its Advanced Technologies business has signed a limited notice to proceed (LNTP) with TeraWulf Inc.

The agreement covers master planning and pre-construction services for a large-scale brownfield data center campus in North Central Kentucky with access of up to 480 megawatts of grid-connected power. Fluor will recognize its portion of the undisclosed contract value in the first quarter.

Fluor will lead the project from its North American Data Center Execution Hub in Greenville, South Carolina. The LTNP enables Fluor to begin early engineering, master planning and pre-construction activities while the parties finalize definitive engineering, procurement and construction documentation.

TeraWulf develops, owns and operates energy-advantaged, industrial-scale data center infrastructure in the United States, purpose-built for high-performance computing and artificial intelligence workloads.

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“TeraWulf is seeking a long-term partner to deliver full integration capabilities on a large scale,” said John Palmer, Fluor Senior Vice President for Advanced Technologies. “TeraWulf values Fluor’s ability to deliver quality and safety without sacrificing speed. Our world class data center team is ready to support this strategic project through disciplined, end-to-end project delivery."